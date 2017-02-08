We shouldn't be hearing of any Nikki Reed & Nina Dobrev feuds ever again, thanks to Ian Somerhalder

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Maybe it was wrong of us to assume that Ian Somerhalder's wife, Nikki Reed, and his ex-girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, don't get along. I mean, how many wives and ex-girlfriends are chummy with each other? That's not exactly how things usually work. So the constant rumors about feuding between Reed and Dobrev just didn't seem that unbelievable.

Somerhalder is here to set us all straight, though. He insists there are no hard feelings between his ex and his wife, and to prove it, he posted a photo of the three of them together on Instagram.

"Chilling with these two... After years of websites pretending these two badass ladies knew each other well and baseless, false information of back stabbing and hatred from low-brow websites filled the minds and hearts of fans... They finally were able to get together for their first real dinner," he wrote. "Let's stop spreading hate everyone, there's already too much of that right now in our world. Join in on the love. Only love here- always has been always will be. Media companies preying on the passion from vulnerable and or impressionable minds of fans to sell advertising through click-though traffic is a disease in our society. It's poisonous. Let's finish this series with respect and kindness and continue that in our lives. I think it's time. What do think?"

That's fine and all, and not to pick a fight with Somerhalder or anything, but their smiles do look a little strained, right?

