In this exclusive Suits clip, Rachel just can't catch a break — this time regarding her future law career

Image: Shane Mahood/USA Network

The second half of Suits Season 6 is turning out to be quite the feat for every character involved. Based on the exclusive clip shared below, it looks like Rachel (Meghan Markle) is once again facing a major issue regarding her future law career.

She really can't catch a break, can she? Ever since Mike went to prison for fraud, Rachel's time at law school and her career has been negatively impacted. Her dad even offered her a job at his firm because he knows how difficult it is going to be for Rachel, especially since she's now chosen to stick with Specter Litt.

During Wednesday's brand new episode, Rachel goes to Louis asking for help. Apparently, she got a letter saying she isn't getting into the bar and won't be granted an interview. Of course, Louis flies into a rage and immediately declares, "This is bullshit." Louis promises Rachel he will figure it out, so she gets her interview.

As Rachel says in the clip, the bar is probably holding her relationship with Mike against her, but she thought she would at least have the chance to defend herself. Knowing Louis, he'll handle it. Let's just hope he doesn't make it worse, because sometimes that happens whenever he is involved.

According to episode description, it also appears this particular letter rejecting Rachel "creates unexpected issues for Harvey and Louis." Of course it does, because nothing can ever be easy. The rest of the episode will also focus on Mike mentoring Oliver and Marissa at the law clinic and Donna getting some kind of "surprise" from the IT department, whatever that means.

We'll have to wait and see how all of this pans out when Suits airs tonight at 10/9c on USA.

