Chrissy Teigen Walks Away From Hit-And-Run Uninjured, Proves She Is Superhuman

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
There's no report on whether Chrissy Teigen was with her husband or daughter, but what matter is she is okay

Talk about scary: Late Tuesday night, Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit-and-run.

More: Chrissy Teigen Tells The Truth About How Celeb Moms Get Back in Shape

Luckily, Teigen was uninjured in the incident, proving that somehow she is superhuman and we should all gaze upon her in pure wonder. Hit-and-runs are no joke; Teigen is lucky to have walked away from the scene uninjured from the incident, despite the entire event sounding scary AF.

Image: Giphy

According to E! News, who gave details on the police report that was filed, Teigen was in the passenger's side when the car was hit. There is no word on who was driving nor if there were any passengers in the back seat. Let's just hope that hubby John Legend and precious, probably next President of the United States baby Luna were not in the car as well. Scary!

More: What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like

Teigen's week is already shaping up to be one of the most eventful in recent memory. Not only did she have this unnerving incident occur, but she made hilarious waves at Super Bowl LI. Teigen and Legend attended the fun football festivities together. There, Teigen documented her boozy, pizza- and snuggle-filled night like the amazing human that she is for all of us to enjoy. I mean, if Teigen isn't just an angel sent from above, then why would she have posted this brilliant video of her eating pizza and half-tipsily giving football commentary? She is like us and yet she is so completely on another level. What did we do to deserve her?

More: 10 Times Chrissy Teigen's Hilarious Tweets Helped Fuel a Revolution

But all jokes aside, this hit-and-run is scary news to learn. What counts is that Teigen is okay and we don't have to spend the day worrying for her. Seriously, I don't think my heart could take that.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Image: Brian To/WENN
