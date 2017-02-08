There's no report on whether Chrissy Teigen was with her husband or daughter, but what matter is she is okay

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Talk about scary: Late Tuesday night, Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit-and-run.

Luckily, Teigen was uninjured in the incident, proving that somehow she is superhuman and we should all gaze upon her in pure wonder. Hit-and-runs are no joke; Teigen is lucky to have walked away from the scene uninjured from the incident, despite the entire event sounding scary AF.

According to E! News, who gave details on the police report that was filed, Teigen was in the passenger's side when the car was hit. There is no word on who was driving nor if there were any passengers in the back seat. Let's just hope that hubby John Legend and precious, probably next President of the United States baby Luna were not in the car as well. Scary!

Teigen's week is already shaping up to be one of the most eventful in recent memory. Not only did she have this unnerving incident occur, but she made hilarious waves at Super Bowl LI. Teigen and Legend attended the fun football festivities together. There, Teigen documented her boozy, pizza- and snuggle-filled night like the amazing human that she is for all of us to enjoy. I mean, if Teigen isn't just an angel sent from above, then why would she have posted this brilliant video of her eating pizza and half-tipsily giving football commentary? She is like us and yet she is so completely on another level. What did we do to deserve her?

THINGS ARE HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/XCFaHBwV8C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

But all jokes aside, this hit-and-run is scary news to learn. What counts is that Teigen is okay and we don't have to spend the day worrying for her. Seriously, I don't think my heart could take that.

