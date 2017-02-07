George Lopez took an awkward comedy moment and bulldozed it into a scandal

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Comedians are expected to walk a fine line. During standup, racism, sexism and misogyny generally become topics we can laugh about because a good comedian will shed light on the topics in a way that is both enlightening and ridiculous.

George Lopez missed the mark during a Phoenix, Arizona show on Saturday night.

"There are only two rules in the Latino family. Don’t marry somebody black, and don’t park in front of our house," Lopez said during his set, which spurred an offended woman to give Lopez the middle finger from the audience.

OK, all comedians have, no doubt, faced some harsh criticism throughout their careers, but Lopez only made the situation worse.

TMZ obtained a video that captured the moment Lopez lost it on the woman, calling her a "bitch" among other choice phrases.

"Sit your fucking ass down," Lopez repeated three times. "I’m talking, bitch. You paid to see a show. Sit your ass down. You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherfucking place. Sit your fucking ass down or get the fuck out of here."

He heckled the woman so much that she and her three friends finally left.

Remember that fine line I talked about at the beginning of this article? Ya, Lopez bulldozed right over it and steamrolled into inappropriate territory. So inappropriate that Lopez might need help or he might need to lay off the alcohol... Whatever the case may be, a change needs to happen in Lopez's life if he was to be an entertainer instead of a terrifying hurricane.

As of now, Lopez has yet to comment on the incident. Maybe he just... Shouldn't.

