Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson looks almost unrecognizable after awesome makeunder

We've gotten used to identifying Pamela Anderson with her iconic Baywatch look — the tousled bleach-blond extensions, the heavy makeup and of course the oversize breasts that propelled her to stardom so many years ago.

But recently, Anderson has been sporting minimal makeup and more natural hair. It's a total departure from the status quo for this Canadian-born star, so much so that some barely recognize her.

I, for one, am totally digging it. Here's why:

1. Because she looks like herself again

How beautiful is a young Pamela Anderson?!?!?!?! Wow!! pic.twitter.com/oPP5Gwq6t7 — katie ⛄️ (@katiedoesbeauty) December 22, 2016

It may seem strange to say because Anderson's dramatically different appearance is almost certainly the result of some cosmetic tinkering, if not outright surgery, but she looks more natural than she has in years. Her face seems softer and more open, which in turn makes her look way younger.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with aging. I'm a firm believer that wrinkles and expression lines are evidence of a life well-lived. If she has had some work done, she's been judicious about it, resisting the urge to plump up and iron out all evidence of lines or wrinkles.

The results are incredible.

2. Because she's stopped hiding behind heavy makeup

Pamela Anderson's new look https://t.co/YsC8Bmm5NK via @HPLifestyle

She has very pretty, young-looking face, underneath the makeup! — Athena Cruz (@kjfkugkujvj) February 4, 2017

Her new minimal makeup routine suits her well. She looks at least a decade younger, fresh-faced and, well, happy.

I want a sip of whatever Pamela Anderson is drinking, she went from a rough 50 to looking 29 again pic.twitter.com/CifC67cr2C — K.A.R.D STAN (@Floptina_Legend) February 4, 2017

3. She's found her own version of sexy

PAMELA ANDERSON LOOKS SO MINT... all about this makeunder, you go girl x pic.twitter.com/GHPYMcoTPC — Chloe (@chlochap) February 3, 2017

Let me be clear, the commentary I'm about to provide isn't about dialing back the sex appeal. At 49 years old, Anderson has just as much right to show cleavage or wear leather pants as any of us. Sexuality isn't something that disappears with age, so let's just let go of the notion that older women should all cut their hair short and cover their sexy parts with thick wool slacks and cardigans.

That said, Anderson has definitely switched up her style and it is totally working for her. The picture above shows Anderson in an A-line dress. When have we ever seen Pamela Anderson in an A-line dress?

She looks fantastic when she's not being crammed into skintight dresses and heavy-duty push-up bras, but she also looks comfortable. Not in a slouchy sweatpants way, but just... content. Stylish. At ease. Sexy without beating you over the head with it.

It's beautiful to see.

4. Because she is radiating confidence

Pamela Anderson leaving Four Seasons George V Hotel In Paris - January 27, 2017 https://t.co/x4AC9KXzAk #PamelaAnderson pic.twitter.com/dhdeBxB0Ed — Stalk Celebs (@stalkcelebs_) January 29, 2017

In an interview with Refinery 29, Anderson admits that she's far more comfortable in her body now than she ever was at the peak of her sex-symbol days.

“I’m fairly comfortable in my skin... I feel much more in control these days. I rely less on what others tell me."

She's let go of what others want her to look like and act like, replacing it with an authentic connection with herself. And it shows.

5. Because her outer beauty reflects inner peace

In an interview with W magazine, Anderson admits that the way she looks on the outside reflects how she feels on the inside.

"I look back at pictures of myself when I was in this awful relationship, and I looked 20 years older," she says. "I know it sounds like a cliché, but happiness has a lot to do with beauty. Calm, peacefulness and not-constant stress are very, very important to feeling beautiful and confident. And that comes across whether you’re wearing makeup or not."

Well, Pamela, you don't need to tell us twice. The results speak for themselves.

Pamela Anderson looks so beautiful now pic.twitter.com/yZ92KL6nxC — Ivan (@IvanWaldorf) February 1, 2017

