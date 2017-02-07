A Bachelor of the past has his eye on one of Nick Viall's final ladies

Image: ABC

Print

The Bachelor's Vanessa may be falling in love with Nick Viall six weeks into the show, but during her audition she initially had her eye on another Bachelor suitor.

More: Everything Nick Viall Has Done Right and Wrong as the Bachelor

Warning: Do not continue reading unless you want some potential season finale spoilers from The Bachelor Season 21.

Vanessa admitted to Glamour that she told producers she wanted Chase, third runner-up from Jojo Fletcher's season, to be the man handing out roses in Season 21. Now, in all fairness, Vanessa said she only named Chase because she thought she had to pick from the pool of men from the previous season of The Bachelorette. When she found out Viall was the guy, she was ecstatic.

Let's call it fate since rumor has it Vanessa and Viall will end the season engaged, though Reality Steve is claiming the two are already on the rocks since Viall apparently never had any intention of actually getting hitched. He's apparently only interested in boosting his brand through some additional Bachelor fame.

More: Sounds Like Corinne's Former Flame Wants Her Back Once Bachelor Wraps

If that's all true then perhaps Vanessa and Chase were #endgame all along.

Chase is all for that outcome. During a text conversation between him and fellow Jojo Fletcher suitor, Robbie, Chase called #dibs on Vanessa if she doesn't end up with Nick.

"Vanessa is looking like fire at this rose ceremony," Chase wrote. "Did you see that article of her saying she wanted me to be the Bachelor?"

Something tells me Chase should hold his breath.

More: The Bachelor's Corinne actually had a point about that Taylor 'tude

Do you think Chase and Vanessa would make a better couple than Viall and Vanessa?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.