We wrote poetry to prove Blue Ivy is in the Illuminati (it makes sense, promise)

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com

Print

I guess it's entirely possible that Beyoncé and Jay Z named their firstborn Blue Ivy because it's an adorable name and it's unique and they like it. But that would be no fun, so enter The Internet with all kinds of theories about why they ~actually~ did it.

More: Beyoncé’s Pregnancy News Is Great, but Let's Talk About That Photo

Setting aside that theory that it's because "Blue Ivy" spelled backwards means "daughter of Satan" in Latin because it's demonstrably false (anyone with Google can tell you "daughter of Satan" in Latin is "filia Satan") and also *eye roll*, there's this fun tweet going around that claims to be proof that Blue has her name because Bey and Jay are the Illuminati's secret rulers.

@Matchacho_ proof that blue ivy and Beyoncé are in the illuminati pic.twitter.com/CHuARCYKGm — Kelly Rudolph (@kcrudolph24) May 20, 2016

I'm not here to trash the Illuminati rumors, because, honestly, the idea that Beyoncé and Jay Z are the rulers of the new free world makes a lot of sense. But you guys, the tweet is just dumb. Literally anyone can make up a poem using Blue Ivy's name to "prove" her Illuminati status. To show it, some SheKnows editors did the very important work of writing their own.

Image: WENN.com

Image: WENN.com

Image: WENN.com

There you go. Now we've "proved," like, four times via bad poetry that Blue Ivy is a tiny Illuminati queen. Also, we wrote these ones, which don't prove anything, but they're kind of funny, so here you go:

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Image: HBO And the crowning achievement of our weird little afternoon poetry slam: Image: beyonceVEVO/YouTube There you have it, world. Bears love underwear eggs. It's on a meme, so it's def true. #science More: 21 Artists Who Have Won So Many Grammys, It'll Make Your Head Spin Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

