 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Blue Ivy Is Definitely Part of the Illuminati and We Will Prove It

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: WENN.com
Print

We wrote poetry to prove Blue Ivy is in the Illuminati (it makes sense, promise)

I guess it's entirely possible that Beyoncé and Jay Z named their firstborn Blue Ivy because it's an adorable name and it's unique and they like it. But that would be no fun, so enter The Internet with all kinds of theories about why they ~actually~ did it.

More: Beyoncé’s Pregnancy News Is Great, but Let's Talk About That Photo

Setting aside that theory that it's because "Blue Ivy" spelled backwards means "daughter of Satan" in Latin because it's demonstrably false (anyone with Google can tell you "daughter of Satan" in Latin is "filia Satan") and also *eye roll*, there's this fun tweet going around that claims to be proof that Blue has her name because Bey and Jay are the Illuminati's secret rulers.

I'm not here to trash the Illuminati rumors, because, honestly, the idea that Beyoncé and Jay Z are the rulers of the new free world makes a lot of sense. But you guys, the tweet is just dumb. Literally anyone can make up a poem using Blue Ivy's name to "prove" her Illuminati status. To show it, some SheKnows editors did the very important work of writing their own.

We wrote poetry to prove Blue Ivy is in the Illuminati (it makes sense, promise)
Image: WENN.com
We wrote poetry to prove Blue Ivy is in the Illuminati (it makes sense, promise)
Image: WENN.com
We wrote poetry to prove Blue Ivy is in the Illuminati (it makes sense, promise)
Image: WENN.com

There you go. Now we've "proved," like, four times via bad poetry that Blue Ivy is a tiny Illuminati queen. Also, we wrote these ones, which don't prove anything, but they're kind of funny, so here you go:

We wrote poetry to prove Blue Ivy is in the Illuminati (it makes sense, promise)

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

We wrote poetry to prove Blue Ivy is in the Illuminati (it makes sense, promise)

Image: HBO

And the crowning achievement of our weird little afternoon poetry slam:

We wrote poetry to prove Blue Ivy is in the Illuminati (it makes sense, promise)
Image: beyonceVEVO/YouTube

There you have it, world. Bears love underwear eggs. It's on a meme, so it's def true. #science

More: 21 Artists Who Have Won So Many Grammys, It'll Make Your Head Spin

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

We wrote poetry to prove Blue Ivy is in the Illuminati (it makes sense, promise)
Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
43 Celebrities Supposedly in the Illuminati
Celebrity Sex Tapes List — Because You Know You're Curious Enough to Look
No, Lady Gaga Absolutely Did Not Need Beyoncé for Her Super Bowl Performance
12 books coming out in 2017 that will help you escape this already shitty year
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!