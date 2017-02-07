New teaser pics from The Walking Dead may reveal more than just the identity of the boot-wearing spy

Rejoice, Walking Dead-heads! (Is this a thing? Let's make it a thing.) On Sunday, we'll all be sitting in the dark watching the continuation of Season 7 of The Walking Dead. And heading into that premiere, AMC may have just given us a leg up — quite literally, a leg — on discovering the identity of the boot-wearing spy who's been creeping on Rick and Aaron.

More: The Walking Dead's New Season 7 Teaser Photos Are Weird AF

You remember the boots, right? As Rick and Aaron went about their missions, we knew someone was following them. We knew because that person was revealed to us. Well, not the person so much as their busted up ol' boots.

Image: AMC So, those kinda look like lady feet, right? That's the initial thought I had upon seeing them. But who is this mysterious stalking lady? AMC may have just subtly revealed the stalker's identity in a new photo.

Image: AMC

See that badass-looking lady in the middle holding that T-bar thing? Look at her feet. While we can't see the boots clearly enough to make a positive ID, the boots she is wearing could definitely be the boots belonging to Alexandria's resident creeper.

But, uh, who is she? Well, we don't know that yet either. However, speculation online suggests that there is a new community entering the fray. Yes, a new community — I know, we're still trying to get a handle on, like, the last three that were introduced.

On the plus side, this means there are more people for the battle with Negan. More people means a greater likelihood our favorite people will survive. That sounds morbid, but such is the zombocalypse, baby.

More: At Least One Walking Dead Star "Hated" the First Half of Season 7

This new community is affectionately being referred to on the interwebz as the "Garbage Pail Kids." How quaint! How charming! Interestingly, showrunner Scott M. Gimple may have even given a nod to this community in a recent statement.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly about who the mysterious boot-wearing spy could be, Gimple replied, "I'm just going to say that Rick is going to meet this person and/or persons pretty quickly. The answers are just around the heap. I cannot wait for people to meet this character and to see this actor. There is some formidable fun coming up."

Did you catch it? Just around the heap. As in a trash heap? Could this be a coincidental choice of diction? I think not. I believe Gimple chose the word with intention. So that certainly bodes in favor of the boots belonging to someone from the so-called Garbage Pail Kids.

Are there other possibilities? I have one other theory. Remember the woman from the all-female Oceanside Community who helped Tara escape? I want to believe it could be her and she could become an integral part of the survivors' narrative, because otherwise that entire episode seems so disjointed from the rest of the season.

More: It's About to Get Real According to the New Walking Dead Season 7 Synopsis

She clearly had her doubts about her own community. Perhaps she has fled (or been banished for helping Tara) and will eventually seek asylum in Alexandria.

Happily, if Gimple is true to his word, we won't have to wait long to find out.

Don't forget to tune into the midseason premiere this Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9/8c.