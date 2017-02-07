New teaser pics from The Walking Dead may reveal more than just the identity of the boot-wearing spy

Rejoice, Walking Dead-heads! (Is this a thing? Let's make it a thing.) On Sunday, we'll all be sitting in the dark watching the continuation of Season 7 of The Walking Dead. And heading into that premiere, AMC may have just given us a leg up — quite literally, a leg — on discovering the identity of the boot-wearing spy who's been creeping on Rick and Aaron.
You remember the boots, right? As Rick and Aaron went about their missions, we knew someone was following them. We knew because that person was revealed to us. Well, not the person so much as their busted up ol' boots.
