 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Make a Big Move at Pippa's Wedding

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: David Sims/WENN.com
Print

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's big step could just be a rumor

OK, Prince Harry fans — don't freak out. Sure, there's potentially big news about Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle, but let's not get ahead of ourselves on this one. STAY CALM.

More: But Is Meghan Markle's Ring Actually About Prince Harry? Look Closer

Rumors are flying right now saying that Harry plans to take Markle to Pippa Middleton's wedding as his official plus-one. The wedding is set for May 20, and according to a source who spoke with the Express, "Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world."

But hold up. We've been through this before. Remember when there was all that intel saying that Markle was going to accompany Harry to a rugby match and it would be their first official appearance together because they were so in love? Nothing came of that. Nothing. It is entirely possible that this is also just a rumor put out into the world to break the hearts of single ladies everywhere.

More: No One Will Be Surprised if Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Engaged in 2017

Of course, that was much earlier in their relationship, and Harry and Markle do seem to be getting more serious lately. This news comes just days after friends were telling reporters that they basically live together in London any time Markle isn't filming Suits in Toronto. All signs point to something very serious between Harry and Markle.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's big step could just be a rumor
Image: Giphy

Still, until they officially make their official appearance somewhere as an official couple, I'm going to stay in denial skeptical. Rumors fly around about these two all the time, and if the internet has taught us anything, it's that you can't believe everything you read.

More: Meghan Markle's Suits Co-star Sure Knows How to Make a Girl Feel Loved

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's big step could just be a rumor

Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
43 Celebrities Supposedly in the Illuminati
Celebrity Sex Tapes List — Because You Know You're Curious Enough to Look
No, Lady Gaga Absolutely Did Not Need Beyoncé for Her Super Bowl Performance
12 books coming out in 2017 that will help you escape this already shitty year
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!