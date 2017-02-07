Katy Perry's confirmed Grammys appearance leaves fans hoping she'll debut new music

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

The list of 2017 Grammys performers keeps growing and, with a little less than a week to go before before the big show, a new name has been added to the line-up. Katy Perry will perform at the 2017 Grammys, marking a major return to music for the pop star. Perry has kept it rather low-key these days, with a music hiatus that instead saw the singer focusing on activism, philanthropy and her enjoying down time with boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

While Perry did have one song in the mix in 2016 — "Rise," for the 2016 Olympics — she has not released an album since 2013. That's right, it's been a hot minute. Back in 2013, she released Prism, which featured singles "Roar," "Dark Horse" and "This Is How We Do." Needless to say, Perry is long overdue for a comeback. While her retreat from the spotlight has not been noticeable nor has she had to retreat for scandalous reasons (homegirl just wants to have a life, people), it's kind of crazy to think that it's been more than three years since Perry has produced a full-on album.

So color us blessed and impressed when Perry double confirmed the Recording Academy's Twitter announcement on Monday night. Perry joins Beyoncé and Chance the Rapper for the award show's live performance portions of the evenings, cementing this Grammys show as (arguably) one of the best that's ever happened. I mean, this is going to be the best concert we've ever seen, except it's happening at an awards show.

The biggest curiosity, which will only be confirmed on the night of the Grammys, is whether or not Perry will debut new music. It would stand to reason she would do so, as opposed to trotting out a slew of classics that could risk put the audience into "Snooze" mode. Perry doesn't appear to be in the mood of performing her greatest hits; her latest post to Instagram shows Perry bleach blonde and pink all over. The photo, captioned "New life who dis," implies that Perry is embarking on a new phase in life and in her career. And voila — new music rumors have been born.

I mean, if Perry doesn't grace us with some new tunes, I'll be slightly disappointed. More than 3 years of listening to "Dark Horse" on repeat, then accidentally when you hit "Shuffle" on your iTunes, could drive anyone to drink. Perry looks like she's ready to change things up again and this new photo is proof positive she's going to rock the smooth transition. There's no time like an awards show (where, noticeably, you are not nominated for anything) to debut something new, fresh and exciting for your fans.

Perry's possible new music debut is a major point of excitement. If she's in a new phase of her career, does that mean she'll switch up her sound? Are the days of pop music Perry over? It's anyone's guess but just knowing she's making a comeback is alright with me.