People are so thirsty, they thought Meghan Markle was wearing a Harry ring

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
Meghan Markle doesn't need a Harry ring to prove her love for Prince Harry

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their relationship, they have each been scrutinized for any minute detail that might give clues about their relationship, including and especially their accessories.

The two wore matching blue bracelets to kick off the accessory craze. Then Markle reportedly wore a necklace with the letters "H" and "M". And now, it seems that she wore a ring which appeared to be adorned with the letter "H". The only problem: It wasn't an "H" ring. It was a double arrow ring.

Rather than obsessing over Markle's jewelry, however, it seems like their are much bigger signs in the Markle/Prince Harry relationship at this point.

First of all, they're currently living together. Markle is staying with Prince Harry at his royal palace cottage.

They've also already vacationed together, jetting off to Norway for a private getaway at the beginning of the year.

They were even spotted out and about together on Wednesday, affectionately holding hands for the world to see during a romantic date night in London.

I think we can conclude that they kinda like each other. An "H" ring isn't going to make it more official.

Now, if that ring were on her left ring finger and was adorned with a big, sparkly jewel, that would be another story. But until that day comes for these two, let's agree that the royal accessory craze is going a bit overboard.

Image: WENN
SheKnows is making some changes!