Meghan Markle doesn't need a Harry ring to prove her love for Prince Harry

Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Print

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their relationship, they have each been scrutinized for any minute detail that might give clues about their relationship, including and especially their accessories.

More: No One Will Be Surprised If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Engaged in 2017

The two wore matching blue bracelets to kick off the accessory craze. Then Markle reportedly wore a necklace with the letters "H" and "M". And now, it seems that she wore a ring which appeared to be adorned with the letter "H". The only problem: It wasn't an "H" ring. It was a double arrow ring.

Meghan Markle's new ring has everyone freaking out: https://t.co/lnT5SwY8sL pic.twitter.com/KHAwQHmXtX — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) February 7, 2017

Rather than obsessing over Markle's jewelry, however, it seems like their are much bigger signs in the Markle/Prince Harry relationship at this point.

More: Prince Harry Has Plenty to Say About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

First of all, they're currently living together. Markle is staying with Prince Harry at his royal palace cottage.

They've also already vacationed together, jetting off to Norway for a private getaway at the beginning of the year.

They were even spotted out and about together on Wednesday, affectionately holding hands for the world to see during a romantic date night in London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands during a date night in London this week, and it's too cute. https://t.co/flpGA5pVbp pic.twitter.com/IfzgE9nKxh — E! News (@enews) February 5, 2017

I think we can conclude that they kinda like each other. An "H" ring isn't going to make it more official.

More: Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Star Sure Knows How to Make a Girl Feel Loved

Now, if that ring were on her left ring finger and was adorned with a big, sparkly jewel, that would be another story. But until that day comes for these two, let's agree that the royal accessory craze is going a bit overboard.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.