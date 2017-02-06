Tarek and Christina El Moussa are moving on from their marriage and clearly doing just fine

Image: Alexander Tamargo/Contributor/Getty Images

I don't think Tarek and Christina El Moussa ever expected their divorce to be such a media frenzy but here we are.

On the up side, it has arguably been a great stepping stone for their careers as the two are now household names. The predominant downside, though, is their name has been dragged through the mud repeatedly with rumors. Most of which are probably, completely unfounded.

One rumor that seems to hold true: The El Moussas are moving on from their marriage. And they're gonna be just fine.

Christina debuted her new relationship just a few days ago and now it seems Tarek seems to be following suit. He was seen jetting around in his Lamborghini with a mysterious blonde on Thursday night in Newport Beach, Calif.

The El Moussas haven't been shy to say they are moving on with new people. The two are dating other people. And that's a great thing. Happy parents help inspire happy children and the two are, as they've repeatedly said, committed to raising their two children.

Tarek recently took to Instagram to vent his frustrations about the rumors.

"No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and 'fake news' that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business," he wrote.

I think this is a message many parents can relate to even if they aren't being plagued by Internet rumors. There's a lot of bullshit out in the world. Sometimes the only way to move forward is to block out the clutter and do your thang.

