25 tweets about Lady Gaga’s so-called ‘belly roll’

Image: Getty Images

Lady Gaga killed it last night. This is not news. But after her performance, something curious started up. People began tweeting about Gaga’s alleged “belly roll,” which she bared in an outfit that consisted of hot pants, a football shoulder pads-inspired crop top, fishnets and the sparkliest boots we’ve ever seen. As far as we’re concerned, she was the picture of beauty and health, but a few certain someones had a different take on the whole thing.

People went in many different directions on this front. Some referenced the men nearby who were there for the Super Bowl (unlike some of us, who tuned in exclusively for Gaga and then quickly tuned back out) and talking shit about her incredibly toned and healthy midsection; some went full body positivity and praised her for her gorgeous bod; some stood up for her, because people have way too much time on their hands and seemingly couldn’t resist body-shaming her on the internet (trolls know no bounds); some posted about how happy and inspired they feel that their belly looks like Gaga’s; some just hit pause to point out that those who take issue with Gaga’s body obviously have some serious things to work out, because girlfriend looks bomb and we should all be so lucky to look as fit and fabulous as she does.

I don’t even know where to start to be honest. When I watched Gaga perform last night, I felt heartened at the power of the human spirit — what a feat! Other than Prince, I’m not sure we’ve ever seen such a performance at the Super Bowl, and just imagining the sheer force of talent and collaboration that it took to put on a show of that caliber is pretty wild.

Image: Getty Images

As one person put it, “Seeing Lady Gaga perform with a little fat on her belly was the most inspirational thing of 2017.” I mean, sure. The bar is set pretty low at this point, but I get it — and, yes, we are aware that Gaga’s stomach is not the post-Photoshop washboard of certain models. So what? She looked incredible. End of story. And to all of the frat boys/stepdads/guys out there talking trash: If only you could land a woman half as strong, powerful and drop-dead gorgeous as Gaga. Now I’m going to forcefully throw my laptop on the floor, as Gaga did last night with her mic.

The frat daddies at this super bowl watch party just said Lady Gaga had a belly and if she's got a belly then I'm concerned I'm obese. pic.twitter.com/9QZ3JQcdIx — Chelsea (@ChelseaBeauford) February 6, 2017

All the guys here are commenting on lady Gaga's "belly" and I'm like damn i wish I had that "belly" — Taylor Winkler (@tayemorg) February 6, 2017

Stepdad @ladygaga , a gorgeous/powerful woman: "ew look at her belly fat what a pig" like wowowow k women are not here for your validation!! — emma Ⓥ (@emmoroles) February 6, 2017

Guys making fun of Lady Gaga's "muffin top" is the reason why girls have so many body image issues — Alexa Morgan (@alexamorgan_) February 6, 2017

People are actually talking shit about Lady Gaga's belly. Like okay I fkn wish my belly looked like Lady Gaga's but okay — jess(@_jsans) February 6, 2017

The best thing about the #PepsiHalftime was when my dad said that Lady Gaga had a belly and my mom said he was a fucking idiot — Carli Velocci (@velocciraptor) February 6, 2017

the fact that @ladygaga is out here preforming in a belly shirt without a flat & toned tummy & looks bomb af really inspires me — Emma Paige (@emma_paige_15) February 6, 2017

seeing Lady Gaga perform with a little fat on her belly was the most inspirational thing of 2017 — em (@FlxralTyler) February 6, 2017

LADY GAGA GOT UP THERE WITH HER REAL BODY WITHOUT A PERFECTLY FLAT STOMACH OR AIRBRUSH I LOVE HER SO MUCH — Emma Kate (@emmakateself) February 6, 2017

The thing I love most about @ladygaga 's #SuperBowl halftime show: Her belly. Even if you have abs real bodies have rolls when they move — Casual Grace (@casualgrace) February 6, 2017

Love how Lady Gaga belly bag over her shorts waist. Makes her seem more relatable. — The Rabbi (@TheDumplin) February 6, 2017

BLOWN AWAY that I'm seeing tweets about the Super Bowl saying Lady Gaga has a fat belly, like seriously?!



Mainly women too. — Linda Blacker (@lindablacker) February 6, 2017

my belly looks like @ladygaga's belly — Raya (@raberbach) February 6, 2017

All you girls need to get a stomach like lady gaga we all need a little belly to grab on — YUNG DOMESTIC ABUSE (@TweetGameLazy) February 6, 2017

Bless lady Gaga and her teeny tiny belly. Normal girls RULE! — Heather W (@BevierBaby) February 6, 2017

I LUV that Lady Gaga made belly rolls cool again. — Liberal-phobic CAROL (@GOPKICKSASS) February 6, 2017

I've been feeling rly down abt my body-rly fat&gross-but after seeing @ladygaga rock it on stage w/a belly like mine i feel so much better — Kenzie Sharp (@kpuff_) February 6, 2017

@ladygaga belly jiggle during her performance is the level on confidence I want to have #ladygaga #beautiful #rolemodel — Pale Princess (@AlexEllzeyS) February 6, 2017

lady gaga's belly is beautiful

don't fatshame her — small time terra (@frozenmancer) February 6, 2017

I would be remiss not to give honorary mention to #Gaga's perfect belly roll. For the girls who understand warm bread and olive oil. #SB51 — C. (@uppercase_C) February 6, 2017

Shoutout to lady gaga's stomach roll for showing girls that you don't need to have a perfect body to absolutely kill it — Erin Moore (@erin_m24) February 6, 2017

The fact that some people are body shaming @ladygaga is stupid I LOVE how she looks & my belly looks like that too and i love it! #GoGirl — Ebony Williams (@ebonyonair) February 6, 2017

Oh haters, how bad you must feel about yourself to be concerned with @ladygaga's belly. Go have an ice cream cone and find some fucking joy. — Dalee Camp (@Daleeisme) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga might have a belly roll but she's got more bank rolls than all you judgmental buttholes. — hunna (@hunnerphillip16) February 6, 2017