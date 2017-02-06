Theory: Selena Gomez's new song about Justin Bieber is just a brilliant PR move

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

The feminist in me get so mad when people talk about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber comes up. Sure, they were pretty much the most famous couple of all time and yeah, their breakup was a huge implosion of pain and sorrow and we had to talk about that. But Gomez is her own person with her own set of accomplishments and she is so much more than just Justin Bieber's ex. Also, people, it has been years and can the girl just move on and live?

Just kidding. All bets are now off because as much as I get annoyed on Gomez's behalf about people not letting the Bieber thing go, now she's making music about it. It's now her fault. I'm still annoyed, but she's doing this to herself now.

Gomez posted a clip to her Instagram story teasing her new song, and there is literally no doubt that it's about Bieber. None. Zero. Zilch. Nada. Don't believe me? Here are the lyrics: "I had a dream / We were back to 17 / Summer nights, my libertines / Never growing up,"

And just for a refresher, how old was Gomez when she and JB started their 6-year drama fest of a relationship? That's right — 17.

I do have my theory though: People are so freakin' obsessed with Gomez and Bieber even though they broke up pretty much forever ago and there are way more important things to worry about in the world right now. But she knows that teasing a track like this is going to amp up the buzz for her new album times like, 213949832857. Annoyingly stuck in the past?? Yes. Brilliant PR move? Also yes.

