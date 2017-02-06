 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Gigi Hadid, a Racist? A Buddha Cookie Is Getting Her Some Trouble

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: WENN.com
Print

Gigi Hadid may not be a racist but she did another racist thing

With as many times as Gigi Hadid has been called a racist, you'd think she would try to be a little more sensitive — or, at the very least, watch herself when there are cameras rolling. After Aziz Ansari called her out on Snapchat for using racist slurs, and after all the backlash that followed her definitely-racist imitation of Melania Trump, Hadid is still proving she's nobody's woke bae by doing dumb, racist shit all the time.

More: There's So Much Evidence to Suggest Anwar Hadid's New GF is a Beautiful Older Actress

In the latest instance, she was out to dinner at an Asian restaurant, and, as someone's phone was filming for Snapchat, held a Buddha cookie up next to her face and tried to imitate it by squinting her eyes. Yeah, that really happened.

More: Gigi Hadid is So Good, The Fashion Awards Made a Category Just for Her

I don't even have to go into how offensive her "joke" was, because the internet is already doing a great job of that — predictably, Hadid is being ripped apart on Twitter.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
No, Lady Gaga Absolutely Did Not Need Beyoncé for Her Super Bowl Performance
12 books coming out in 2017 that will help you escape this already shitty year
15 Savage Celebrity Clapbacks, From Selena Gomez to Serena Williams
12 Things 'Supernatural' Fans May Have Forgotten About Past Castiel
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!