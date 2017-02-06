Gigi Hadid may not be a racist but she did another racist thing

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

With as many times as Gigi Hadid has been called a racist, you'd think she would try to be a little more sensitive — or, at the very least, watch herself when there are cameras rolling. After Aziz Ansari called her out on Snapchat for using racist slurs, and after all the backlash that followed her definitely-racist imitation of Melania Trump, Hadid is still proving she's nobody's woke bae by doing dumb, racist shit all the time.

In the latest instance, she was out to dinner at an Asian restaurant, and, as someone's phone was filming for Snapchat, held a Buddha cookie up next to her face and tried to imitate it by squinting her eyes. Yeah, that really happened.

this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE — z (@zainzayns) February 5, 2017

I don't even have to go into how offensive her "joke" was, because the internet is already doing a great job of that — predictably, Hadid is being ripped apart on Twitter.