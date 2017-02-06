Gigi Hadid may not be a racist but she did another racist thing

With as many times as Gigi Hadid has been called a racist, you'd think she would try to be a little more sensitive — or, at the very least, watch herself when there are cameras rolling. After Aziz Ansari called her out on Snapchat for using racist slurs, and after all the backlash that followed her definitely-racist imitation of Melania Trump, Hadid is still proving she's nobody's woke bae by doing dumb, racist shit all the time.
In the latest instance, she was out to dinner at an Asian restaurant, and, as someone's phone was filming for Snapchat, held a Buddha cookie up next to her face and tried to imitate it by squinting her eyes. Yeah, that really happened.
this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE— z (@zainzayns) February 5, 2017
I don't even have to go into how offensive her "joke" was, because the internet is already doing a great job of that — predictably, Hadid is being ripped apart on Twitter.
"Gigi Hadid is being racist again."— Daysi
Me: pic.twitter.com/b5o2xlCFIN
@zainzayns @leenvouq @GiGiHadid I can think of a million things to joke about, none of which include other people's race pic.twitter.com/HhF0Ujm8kM— Sara (@siagalal) February 5, 2017
cancelled @GiGiHadid— evil queen (@urbandoll) February 5, 2017
Bottom line: Everyone on Twitter is right. Joking around is great. But some things are not there for joking about, like perpetuating stereotypes about race. Hadid is (once again) being racist AF, and she needs to apologize (once again). But more than that, she needs to start learning from the controversy created by her actions, and do better at not doing racist things.
