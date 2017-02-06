 
/

Goal: To Look Half as Good at 90 as Queen Elizabeth II Does

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com
Print

Queen Elizabeth II looks dazzling in her 65th anniversary portrait

If any of us can look half as good at 90 years old as Queen Elizabeth does, I'm sure we'll be happy.

It's the queen's 65th anniversary of assuming the British throne, and she celebrated by reissuing a portrait she had taken in 2014 in which she's decked out in sapphires. Get it? Because the 65th anniversary is the sapphire anniversary?

In addition to being absolutely dripping with jewels, Queen Elizabeth looks smokin' hot. Is it OK to say that about a 90-year-old European monarch? Doesn't matter. She's gorgeous and nobody can make me say otherwise.

The pile of diamond-encrusted sapphires all over the queen in the photo was a gift from her father, King George VI, for her wedding to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947. Five years later, King George VI died, and 25-year-old then-Princess Elizabeth ascended to the throne.

Now, she's Britain's longest-reigning royal of all time. During her six decades of service, she's been a patron of more than 600 organizations.

"Most Britains alive today don't remember any other monarch," royal expert Victoria Arbiter said on the Today show. "I think they all assume the queen is just going to live forever. She's like the Energizer Bunny."

Elizabeth is the first royal ever to achieve a sapphire jubilee, marking 65 years on the throne. Westminster Abbey marked the day with a series of bells, and the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired a 41-gun salute in London.

Despite rumors that her health is failing, you can't deny that the queen still looks radiant in her portrait.

"She has very kind eyes with a mischievous glint," photographer David Bailey said after taking the portrait in 2014. "I've always liked strong women, and she is a very strong woman."

