/

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 's Love Story Begins With One Hot Room

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: C.Smith/WENN.com
Gather around, kids, for the story of how Kim Kardashian West knew Kanye was 'the one'

Thanks to reality TV, there's not a whole lot we don't know about Kim Kardashian West, who's been putting her life on display in front of TV audiences for an entire decade now. Through those 181 episodes, we've been graced with the opportunity to watch one of history's greatest love stories play out — while Kanye West wasn't a huge part of the series, filming still captured those precious moments when he and Kardashian started dating and fell in love.

More: Kanye Deserves a Pat on the Back & a Smack on the Head, All at the Same Time

And now that Kardashian is fully re-engaged in her social media overshares, we're learning more about how she knew she had to lock West down. On her website, she posted a list of 20 things her fans don't know about her.

20 weird facts you didn't know about me... on KimKardashianWest.com or the kkw app

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

More: Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West Are Reconnecting With Date Nights

The list is revealing to say the least, and we certainly learned a new thing or two we didn't already know about Kardashian, including the reason that she and West are together today as America's royal couple: They're both fucking weirdos who sleep with the heat on in Los Angeles.

Item No. 20 on the list reads, "I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on. I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on."

I would like to be the person to point out that Kardashian and West started dating in spring of 2012, so it wasn't even winter when this happened. Even if it had been winter, winters in LA are, like, 55 degrees, and turning on the heat in that kind of weather is just insane. Glad those two found each other, because there's probably no one else on Earth who would be OK with that.

More: Long Before Kim Kardashian Was Kim Kardashian West, She Dated Nick Cannon

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Noel Velazquez/Getty Images
