Stranger Things made Super Bowl LI worth the watch

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Netflix
The best part of the Super Bowl was hands down that Stranger Things trailer

That Justin Timberlake/Christopher Walkin commercial was clutch. Watching Tom Brady get sacked revived my soul. Lady Gaga was a queen. Admittedly, a close second with the way she owned that halftime show. The game, on the other hand, was just eh.

More: Barb was resurrected from the dead on Halloween in 13 glorious ways

But the biggest reason I turned in for Super Bowl LI was that Stranger Things Season 2 trailer, and it didn't disappoint. Even though it was a little too short for my liking.

Those little kids are just absolutely delightful. And we got a look at Eleven, confirming what we already knew: She's definitely going to play a big part in Season 2.

More: Finally there's proof Stranger Things' Steve is actually Jean-Ralphio's dad

Right when I saw that Leggo My Eggo commercial, I knew what was going down on my television screen.

And even though the trailer was a blip in my nail-biting wait to watch Season 2 come Halloween 2017, we did learn some interesting things.

"The world is turning upside down," the trailer warned us of Season 2, which means that Eleven is coming back and so are a host of new nasties. That red sky looked no bueno.

More: The Stranger Things kids saved the 2016 Emmys with their nonstop coolness

The demogorgon may be dead, but there are still plenty of bad things to visit the small Indiana town we all grew to love in Season 1.

On the flip side (see what I did there?) those Ghostbuster Halloween costumes are on fleek!

Thanks to previously released information, we know the second season will pick up a year after the first, and I'm so OK with this series turning Harry Potter-esque. Meaning we'll get to watch the kids grow into adults and eventually rule the world. Because, obviously.

The one thing the trailer didn't tell me: Will Eleven finally grow out some luscious locks to rival Steve in Season 2??? Guess we'll have to tune in to find out. *Sigh*

What did you think of the Stranger Things Season 2 trailer?

The best part of the Super Bowl was hands down that Stranger Things trailer
Image: Netflix
