Melissa McCarthy killed it on SNL playing a man, but she wasn’t the only one

Shanee Edwards is a screenwriter who earned her master's degree at UCLA Film School. She recently won the Next MacGyver television writing competition to create a TV show about a female engineer. Her TV pilot, Ada and the Machine, is cur...

Image: NBC

Print

SNL was on fire last night, but not just because of Alec Baldwin's Trump impersonation. It was the four (yes, four!) women who hilariously played male characters that brought the house down, in what must be a first for the sketch comedy show that's in its 42nd season.

More: 13 Times Celebs Condemned Donald Trump & His Muslim Ban Policy at the 2017 SAG Awards

When we checked Twitter about 10 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday night, the tweets were already flying over Melissa McCarthy playing White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer. Our imaginations soared anticipating how funny she would be playing the double-talking, press-mocking 45-year old man and she didn't disappoint.

The best line from the sketch came when McCarthy as Spicer described the reaction to Trump announcing his Supreme Court Justice pick, Neil Gorsuch. She said:

"The crowd greeted him with a standing ovation which lasted a full 15 minutes and you can check the tape on that. Everyone was smiling...The men all had erections and every single one of the women was ovulating, left and right!"

More: Print Out Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Speech and Read It Every Day

But McCarthy wasn't the only talented actress to play a man on last night's show. SNL's Family Feud sketch brought us two more. Kate McKinnon reprised her impression of Justin Bieber as the man-child we know and love, and Leslie Jones could barely contain her own laughter as Jones portrayed actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Host Kristen Stewart also got into the act by donning boy's trousers for her portrayal of Charlie in a sketch about Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Seriously, Stewart can do anything! It was so fun to see her break out of her serious, too cool for school demeanor and just get silly.

But it was SNL who found the real "Golden Ticket" by letting these four talented actresses play male characters. This is a big deal because traditionally, it's been acceptable for men to play women in comedy (remember Dana Carvey's Church Lady?), but it was rarer for women to play men, most likely because there were plenty of male actors ready to play the male characters. Finally, funny women are getting their shot at adding their own unique spin on male-focused sketches and it's a delight.

We hope to see a lot more gender-bending on the show in the future.

More: Twitter Remembers Carrie Fisher's Contributions to Fighting Mental Illness Stigma