Kristen Stewart says she's "so gay," calls out Trump and drops an F-bomb all in one SNL monologue

Image: Will Heath/NBC

Kristen Stewart hosted Saturday Night Live on Feb. 4, 2017 and had the audience in the palm of her hand right from the start of her opening monologue.

Stewart kicked it off by referencing a tweet President Donald Trump posted about her back in 2012. The tweet read, "Robert Pattison should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better." LOL.

Stewart went on to reference several negative things Trump tweeted about her during 2012, leading up to an important declaration that made the audience erupt in cheers.

"The president is not a huge fan of me, but that is so okay," Stewart said. "And Donald, if you didn't like me then, you're really probably not gonna like me now, 'cause I'm hosting SNL and I'm like, so gay, dude."

That wasn't the only memorable moment of Stewart's opening monologue. Right as she was about to wrap it up, the actress accidentally dropped an F-bomb, saying, "We've got a great show and I totally care that I'm here, 'cause it's the coolest f***ing thing ever."

SNL cast members Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon, who were on stage with Stewart, erupted into laughter as she spun around in embarrassment. The actress said, "Oh my god and I'm sorry and Alessia Cara's also here and I'll never come back."

Viewers loved Stewarts' opening monologue, taking to Twitter to praise the actress for calling out Trump, her proud declaration and accidentally dropping a F-bomb in the funniest way ever.

#KristenStewart JUST SAID SHE'S SO GAY, DUDE TO the president and I'm dead. pic.twitter.com/b4JjQw1GSh — Kaydee Donohoo (@kayedonohoo) February 5, 2017

We're 12 minutes into #SNL and so far Kristen Stewart has:

-mocked Trump's tweets about her

-openly declared she's gay

-dropped the F-bomb — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 5, 2017

Kristen Stewart calling herself super gay, making fun of Trump and dropping f-bombs on live tv is the superhero we need right now — Erin Whitney (@CinemaBite) February 5, 2017

can you believe that kristen stewart said she was gay AND owned donald trump on national tv. incredible. — lucy (@nayasrivera) February 5, 2017

when i find myself in times of trouble kristen stewart comes to me, speaking words of wisdom: "i'm like so gay, dude" — rose (@lleuadau) February 5, 2017

Stewarts monologue wasn't the only highlight of Saturday night's SNL. Melissa McCarthy made a special appearance, doing an impersonation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer that also caused a lot of buzz on social media.

