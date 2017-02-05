 
/

Kristen Stewart's SNL opening monologue made Twitter's weekend

Image: Will Heath/NBC
Print

Kristen Stewart says she's "so gay," calls out Trump and drops an F-bomb all in one SNL monologue

Kristen Stewart hosted Saturday Night Live on Feb. 4, 2017 and had the audience in the palm of her hand right from the start of her opening monologue.

Stewart kicked it off by referencing a tweet President Donald Trump posted about her back in 2012. The tweet read, "Robert Pattison should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better." LOL.

More: Let's Take a Minute to Applaud SNL for Having Four Women Play Men

Stewart went on to reference several negative things Trump tweeted about her during 2012, leading up to an important declaration that made the audience erupt in cheers.

"The president is not a huge fan of me, but that is so okay," Stewart said. "And Donald, if you didn't like me then, you're really probably not gonna like me now, 'cause I'm hosting SNL and I'm like, so gay, dude."

More: Kristen Stewart & her girlfriend St. Vincent are already getting serious

That wasn't the only memorable moment of Stewart's opening monologue. Right as she was about to wrap it up, the actress accidentally dropped an F-bomb, saying, "We've got a great show and I totally care that I'm here, 'cause it's the coolest f***ing thing ever."

SNL cast members Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon, who were on stage with Stewart, erupted into laughter as she spun around in embarrassment. The actress said, "Oh my god and I'm sorry and Alessia Cara's also here and I'll never come back."

Viewers loved Stewarts' opening monologue, taking to Twitter to praise the actress for calling out Trump, her proud declaration and accidentally dropping a F-bomb in the funniest way ever.

More: We love that Kristen Stewart loves her girlfriend so publicly

Stewarts monologue wasn't the only highlight of Saturday night's SNL. Melissa McCarthy made a special appearance, doing an impersonation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer that also caused a lot of buzz on social media.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Kristen Stewart says she's "so gay," calls out Trump and drops an F-bomb all in one SNL monologue
Image: WENN
