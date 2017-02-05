Taylor Swift gives first live performances of 'Better Man' and 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' at pre-Super Bowl show

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

Image: ATP/WENN.com

Print

Queen Taylor Swift is back! The "Shake It Off" sing lit up Houston for a pre-Super Bowl concert, DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night, and it was everything. She even performed new two songs live for the first time!

Swift treated audiences to acoustic renditions of her Fifty Shades Darker collab with Zayn Malik, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," and the song she recently wrote for country band Little Big Town, "Better Man." While Malik or Little Big Town didn't join T-Swift for her first live performances of these songs, she still sounded totally flawless. Check out the proof below!

I JUST SAW TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORM I DONT WANNA LIVE FOREVER FOR THE FIRST TIME AND I AM DEAD. DECEASED. DONE. #SuperSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/f8qR70DHmn — Patricia (@lovelovelove343) February 5, 2017

More: Taylor Swift gets closer to world domination with a 24-hour streaming channel

Swift took to Instagram to talk about performing the tracks for the first time. She shared a photo of the crowd with the caption, "Had such a great time playing 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' for the first time live tonight, although we missed you @zayn, the crowd sang so loud!!"

The "Style" songwriter also posted about singing "Better Man," a song rumored to be written about her past longterm relationship with Calvin Harris. Swift posted a photo of herself performing the track on Instagram with the caption, "'The bravest thing I ever did was... run.' Performing 'Better Man' tonight for the first time, sending so much love and gratitude to @littlebigtown."

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:03am PST

More: Taylor Swift finally performs the song she wrote with ex Calvin Harris

During the concert, Swift told the crowd that the Houston show will likely be her only one of 2017. Cue the said cries from Swifties everywhere!

"As far as I know I'm only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show," Swift said. "By coming to this show tonight, you are attending 100% of this year's tour dates."

Swifties aren't too sad though! The overall sentiment from fans at the concert? It was the best they've ever seen Swift. Fans on social media say Swift exuded happiness, confidence and passion, giving one of the best performances they've ever seen from her.

Can we all talk about how this is the happiest and most passionate we have ever seen Taylor? #SuperSaturdayNight ✨ pic.twitter.com/pBIPVIjmL2 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) February 5, 2017

TAYLOR WAS FEELING HERSELF TONIGHT AND I AM LIVING FOR IT pic.twitter.com/P5A8C4KS8s — sabrina||HOUSTON (@SparklyTay13) February 5, 2017

ive literally never seen her so happy it was crazy https://t.co/orRA7srx0c — natasha (@nat_nieIsen) February 5, 2017

More: No, Drake & Taylor Swift aren't dating, but you can still call 'em Draylor

Aside from loads of screaming fans, many celebrities also attended the Super Saturday Night concert. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Lea Michele all walked the red carpet for the event. Swift's pals Ruby Rose and Este Haim were also there for the pre-Super Bowl party, along with Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below!