Yes, Beyoncé’s pregnant — but Blue Ivy is going to have her own line of shampoo

It’s not enough that Beyoncé has two babies on the way. It’s not enough that she now has the most-liked Instagram ever (her pregnancy announcement) or that she’s married to Jay Z (hello, power couple) or that her website right now reads like the most elaborate lesson in fertility symbolism in art history ever (Botticelli in the house!). All of that is well and good, but hear this: Her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, is set to launch her own line of products. So, what have you been up to lately?

As TMZ reports, legal documents have been filed to make a line of products branded with the name Blue Ivy Carter, which will include things ranging from “hair care to clothing, mobile devices to video games, and more.” Apparently, Bey’s company tried to make this happen in 2012, but someone already has “Blue Ivy” trademarked. Five years later, they figured out that they could add “Carter” to it. As they say, if at first you don’t succeed…

According to TMZ, the application to get Blue Ivy Carter’s name approved for branding should be approved soon, which means we could see, say, Blue Ivy Carter shampoo coming this year. Or Blue Ivy Carter “mobile devices,” whatever that means. Can we get a Blue Ivy Carter phone? Maybe a B.I.C.-branded Apple watch? How about some Blue Ivy Carter clothing? We’d be down for some mommy-daughter denim action, à la Bey and Blue last year.

Who knows? Maybe Beyoncé is just putting Blue to work because her first born will need something to do once the twinsies come along. If there’s one thing we’re sure of, it seems as though Miss Blue Ivy Carter is up to the task. All we can say is that we’ll be first in line when her complete fragrance launch comes along.

