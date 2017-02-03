 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Beyoncé is Planning Something Big, We Just Don't Know What

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Jason Miller/Getty Images
Print

All Beyoncé's family pics prove is that she loves Jay Z & their life is so extra

Everyone stop what you're doing, because for the second time this week there is huge, huge Beyoncé news.

All Beyoncé's family pics prove is that she loves Jay Z & their life is so extra

Image: Giphy

More: 21 Artists Who Have Won So Many Grammys, It'll Make Your Head Spin

Bey, who lives the most private private life of all the celebs, just flooded her website with literally more than a decade of personal family photos. Vacations, her wedding, the first days after precious national treasure Blue Ivy was born, even Bey's morning sickness when she was pregnant with Blue. It's all there, for your viewing pleasure.

Considering how careful Bey and Jay are about keeping their personal lives under wraps, there's gotta be a reason they decided to dump all these secret family pics online for the world to see. We asked a PR professional, who didn't have any sure answers, but did mention that the release of the photos could lend some stock to the rumors that Bey, the all-time queen of Superbowl Halftime shows, could be planning a surprise appearance at this year's show.

"I think it's fair to say that anything Beyoncé and Jay Z have ever done is carefully measured. Her releasing these photos in the order she did and the manner she did is absolutely produced and was strategized with a team. We just don't know why yet. I'm sure we will found out soon. Could be Superbowl. Could be something else."

Based on how the photos were laid out, with sappy captions and interspersed with pics from her recent maternity shoot, I think Bey's pregnancy hormones just made her extra sappy and nostalgic, and that's why she posted them. But until that's confirmed, I'll be carefully scouring all of them for hidden Illuminati symbols, just to be safe.

More: Everything You Need to Know About That Solange Interview With Beyoncé

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

All Beyoncé's family pics prove is that she loves Jay Z & their life is so extra
Image: WENN

Everything you need to know about that Solange interview with Beyoncé

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
12 books coming out in 2017 that will help you escape this already shitty year
15 Savage Celebrity Clapbacks — From Selena Gomez to Serena Williams
12 Things 'Supernatural' Fans May Have Forgotten About Past Castiel
JK Rowling's 8 Sickest Trump Supporter Burns
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!