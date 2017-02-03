 
Katsuji Tanabe & John Tesar, Listen Up: Top Chef's Sylva Senat Has Words for You

Kristine Cannon

Image: Tommy Garcia/Bravo Media
Katsuji Tanabe wasn't the only chef John Tesar rubbed the wrong way on Top Chef

A few things happened last night on Top Chef.

Fan favorite Casey Thompson lost the sudden-death Quickfire Challenge.

Image: gingesbecray

Sheldon Simeon gave everyone panic attacks for using frozen waffles in his elimination challenge... because #WaffleGate.

Then Tesar complimented judges Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons on their hats and Lakshmi's reaction made it perfectly clear she wasn't feeling it:

Katsuji Tanabe wasn't the only chef John Tesar rubbed the wrong way on Top Chef
Image: Bravo

Ouch.

And the cherry on top of it all, yellow hat lady happened and had zero chill about it. Zero chill, lady!

Katsuji Tanabe wasn't the only chef John Tesar rubbed the wrong way on Top Chef
Image: Bravo

But of course, the moment we all felt crushed: Sylva Senat's elimination. Sigh.

As the last rookie, he had plenty to say about the competition... and by competition, I mean Tanabe and Tesar.

SheKnows: Were you surprised by your elimination?

Sylva Senat: No. My dish suffered. It was really a tough day, physically and emotionally, being on the bottom for the shrimp challenge truly took a lot out of me.

SK: What was it like working with all the judges on the show? Who's the most intimidating?

SS: The judges on the show were amazing. They really reminded me of that old-school chef that knows everything that happened that day, even though they were nowhere near the kitchen. It was intimidating when Tom [Colicchio] knew what you wanted to do and then you failed at it without you mentioning it to him (a chef Jedi mind trick).

SK: Which contestant do you think deserves to win? Or who are you rooting for?

SS: I deserve to win as the “last rookie standing.” That’s my story. No, only kidding. I truly admired Chef Sheldon [Simeon] for his passion, and Brooke [Williamson] is fearless and calculated. They are my favorites.

SK: Who did you consider your biggest competition?

SS: I thought of Sheldon as my biggest competition. His flavor profile really had me wanting to taste all of his dishes. There was a focused energy around him at all times, plus in his previous Top Chef season, he was the one I rooted for.

SK: Was there anyone on the show you really clashed with? Who was it and why?

SS: The Katsuji and John duo (John-Suji). The whole time they were playing this "bad cop, worst cop" game and tried to control the rookie chefs’ emotions and actions. It was not a clash, per se, but after sweet Jim [Smith] (my roommate) went home, John decided to share his opinion about my tataki tartare dish, to which I replied, "I see what you both are doing, so your opinions don’t matter to me. You aren’t judges here."

SK: What's one thing that happened behind the scenes viewers didn't get to see on the show?

SS: After Restaurant Wars, Brooke started talking about her family, specifically her son, Hudson, which is my middle name and is also the name of her restaurant. I could sense her drive and determination as she spoke about her son and her past industry jobs.

SK: Who do you think deserved to go home on last night’s episode?

SS: I think John has been riding this season, having barely won a challenge since the first episode.

SK: What was the best experience you had on the show?

SS: I truly enjoy the adrenaline rush of putting these dishes together.

SK: What was the biggest challenge for you on the show?

SS: The BBQ challenge, which was a 14-hour challenge that took a lot out of me. I have a lot of love and respect for those that are creating these challenges. "It’s not as easy as it seems on TV," as Gerald Sombright said.

SK: Who's your favorite Top Chef contestant of all time and why?

Image: Tumblr

SS: Greg Gourdet. We were friends and worked at Jean-Georges together. My wife and I never screamed at the TV so loud than during his season. I was not allowed to watch without her, and ironically Katsuji became her semi-favorite.

Image: Joe Kohen/Getty Images
