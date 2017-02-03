Katsuji Tanabe wasn't the only chef John Tesar rubbed the wrong way on Top Chef

A few things happened last night on Top Chef.
Fan favorite Casey Thompson lost the sudden-death Quickfire Challenge.
Sheldon Simeon gave everyone panic attacks for using frozen waffles in his elimination challenge... because #WaffleGate.
LOL @ John with the Kwame-waffle shade. #neverforget #topchef— Meg Quinn (@msmegquinn) February 3, 2017
Then Tesar complimented judges Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons on their hats and Lakshmi's reaction made it perfectly clear she wasn't feeling it:
Ouch.
And the cherry on top of it all, yellow hat lady happened and had zero chill about it. Zero chill, lady!
The woman in the yellow hat behind the judges is just scaring the crap out of me while she stares #topchef— Rich Johnson (@RichSwammpy) February 3, 2017
Lady in gold hat and purple dress photobombing...lolllll #topchef— lyn4rest (@lyn4rest04) February 3, 2017
LMAOOO homegirl in the purple dress not even eating. she listening to judges table to find out what she should think lmaoo #TopChef— Cam Underwood (@UnderwoodSports) February 3, 2017
But of course, the moment we all felt crushed: Sylva Senat's elimination. Sigh.
As the last rookie, he had plenty to say about the competition... and by competition, I mean Tanabe and Tesar.
Sylva Senat: No. My dish suffered. It was really a tough day, physically and emotionally, being on the bottom for the shrimp challenge truly took a lot out of me.
SS: The judges on the show were amazing. They really reminded me of that old-school chef that knows everything that happened that day, even though they were nowhere near the kitchen. It was intimidating when Tom [Colicchio] knew what you wanted to do and then you failed at it without you mentioning it to him (a chef Jedi mind trick).
SS: I deserve to win as the “last rookie standing.” That’s my story. No, only kidding. I truly admired Chef Sheldon [Simeon] for his passion, and Brooke [Williamson] is fearless and calculated. They are my favorites.
SS: I thought of Sheldon as my biggest competition. His flavor profile really had me wanting to taste all of his dishes. There was a focused energy around him at all times, plus in his previous Top Chef season, he was the one I rooted for.
SS: The Katsuji and John duo (John-Suji). The whole time they were playing this "bad cop, worst cop" game and tried to control the rookie chefs’ emotions and actions. It was not a clash, per se, but after sweet Jim [Smith] (my roommate) went home, John decided to share his opinion about my tataki tartare dish, to which I replied, "I see what you both are doing, so your opinions don’t matter to me. You aren’t judges here."
SS: After Restaurant Wars, Brooke started talking about her family, specifically her son, Hudson, which is my middle name and is also the name of her restaurant. I could sense her drive and determination as she spoke about her son and her past industry jobs.
SS: I think John has been riding this season, having barely won a challenge since the first episode.
SS: I truly enjoy the adrenaline rush of putting these dishes together.
SS: The BBQ challenge, which was a 14-hour challenge that took a lot out of me. I have a lot of love and respect for those that are creating these challenges. "It’s not as easy as it seems on TV," as Gerald Sombright said.
SS: Greg Gourdet. We were friends and worked at Jean-Georges together. My wife and I never screamed at the TV so loud than during his season. I was not allowed to watch without her, and ironically Katsuji became her semi-favorite.
