Kate Middleton may not be spending Valentine's Day with Prince William, but her plans sound awesome anyway

Life as a Prince and Princess has gotta be pretty tough. There's all the public appearances, the constant scrutiny — just thinking about being under that much pressure makes me want to grab my cup of coffee and crawl back into bed.

And now, apparently Prince William and Dutchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton are going to be forced by their appearance schedule to spend Valentine's Day apart from one another. Cue the divorce rumors in 3... 2... 1...

Instead of doing something sappy with her hubs, Middleton will be meeting air cadets at a Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire on the most romantic day of the year. Middleton serves as the Royal Patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadet Organisation (and has for over a year), and this will be her third visit since taking up the post after the Duke of Edinburgh stepped down.

A statement from the palace explained that Middleton will be meetings cadets from the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing Air Training Corps, who are visiting the RAF for a training camp.

"The week acts as an initial 'camp experience' for cadets who are in their first six months of membership," a statement read. "Her Royal Highness will join the cadets as they view a Tutor aircraft, and participate in a personal development training session."

She'll also get to use a flight simulator, which, let's be honest, sounds way more fun than any Valentine's date we've ever been on. And while her husband is no slouch, we can only imagine the Valentine's eye candy she'll get to hang with at the Air Force base. Middleton might just have the right idea about one of the dumbest holidays of all time.

