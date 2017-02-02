 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Blac Chyna Has a Very Naked Way of Celebrating Black History Month

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Print

Blac Chyna needs to bring her au naturel side out to play more often

Blac Chyna got naked in a tribal, heritage inspired photo shoot for Black History Month, and girl looks good.

More: You'll Never Guess Where Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Celebrated Their Engagement

Chyna often does it up with loads of makeup, wigs and eye-catching outfits that sometimes wash out the fact that she's beautiful underneath it all.

Bold

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

"In celebration of Black History Month, I wanted to push out my inner Queen, express my ethnicity and beauty unapologetically!" Chyna told People. Mission accomplished.

More: Yikes! No One Predicted a Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Breakup This Quickly

Not only did Chyna strip away her clothes, she also ditched her usually straight and, mostly, blonde wings for a natural, curly look and white and green body paint, which Chyna said was crafted by tattoo artist Chris Boykins to celebrate her heritage.

History

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Most of the time, when we're talking about Chyna's social media, it's because of a new controversy surrounding the reality star. It's honestly refreshing to see her pushing the positivity of the month.

For each of the three photos, Chyna gave them one word captions, "Bold," "Queen" and "History." I would say that about sums it up.

Queen

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Also, can we take a second to talk about her crazy body?!

More: Blac Chyna Posts Pregnant Pic and the Trolls Come Out to Play

Remember, Chyna just had her baby, Dream, with Rob Kardashian on Nov. 10. She clearly snapped right back to her curvy figure in no time, and she hasn't been shy about sharing her post-baby body journey to get there.

9 day Postpartum Snap - BlacChynaLA

A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Blac Chyna needs to bring her au naturel side out to play more often
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
12 Things 'Supernatural' Fans May Have Forgotten About Past Castiel
JK Rowling's 8 Sickest Trump Supporter Burns
There's More Than Gritty Sex (AKA 'Fifty Shades') Headed to Theaters in February
20 Pics of Prince Harry with Kids That Are Hella Adorable
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke Hit with Restraining Order in Custody Battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!