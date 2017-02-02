Blac Chyna needs to bring her au naturel side out to play more often

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Print

Blac Chyna got naked in a tribal, heritage inspired photo shoot for Black History Month, and girl looks good.

More: You'll Never Guess Where Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Celebrated Their Engagement

Chyna often does it up with loads of makeup, wigs and eye-catching outfits that sometimes wash out the fact that she's beautiful underneath it all.

Bold A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

"In celebration of Black History Month, I wanted to push out my inner Queen, express my ethnicity and beauty unapologetically!" Chyna told People. Mission accomplished.

More: Yikes! No One Predicted a Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Breakup This Quickly

Not only did Chyna strip away her clothes, she also ditched her usually straight and, mostly, blonde wings for a natural, curly look and white and green body paint, which Chyna said was crafted by tattoo artist Chris Boykins to celebrate her heritage.

History A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Most of the time, when we're talking about Chyna's social media, it's because of a new controversy surrounding the reality star. It's honestly refreshing to see her pushing the positivity of the month.

For each of the three photos, Chyna gave them one word captions, "Bold," "Queen" and "History." I would say that about sums it up.

Queen A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:32am PST

Also, can we take a second to talk about her crazy body?!

More: Blac Chyna Posts Pregnant Pic and the Trolls Come Out to Play

Remember, Chyna just had her baby, Dream, with Rob Kardashian on Nov. 10. She clearly snapped right back to her curvy figure in no time, and she hasn't been shy about sharing her post-baby body journey to get there.

9 day Postpartum Snap - BlacChynaLA A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:33pm PST

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.