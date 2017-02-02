Blac Chyna needs to bring her au naturel side out to play more often

Blac Chyna got naked in a tribal, heritage inspired photo shoot for Black History Month, and girl looks good.
More: You'll Never Guess Where Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Celebrated Their Engagement
Chyna often does it up with loads of makeup, wigs and eye-catching outfits that sometimes wash out the fact that she's beautiful underneath it all.
"In celebration of Black History Month, I wanted to push out my inner Queen, express my ethnicity and beauty unapologetically!" Chyna told People. Mission accomplished.
More: Yikes! No One Predicted a Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Breakup This Quickly
Not only did Chyna strip away her clothes, she also ditched her usually straight and, mostly, blonde wings for a natural, curly look and white and green body paint, which Chyna said was crafted by tattoo artist Chris Boykins to celebrate her heritage.
Most of the time, when we're talking about Chyna's social media, it's because of a new controversy surrounding the reality star. It's honestly refreshing to see her pushing the positivity of the month.
For each of the three photos, Chyna gave them one word captions, "Bold," "Queen" and "History." I would say that about sums it up.
Also, can we take a second to talk about her crazy body?!
More: Blac Chyna Posts Pregnant Pic and the Trolls Come Out to Play
Remember, Chyna just had her baby, Dream, with Rob Kardashian on Nov. 10. She clearly snapped right back to her curvy figure in no time, and she hasn't been shy about sharing her post-baby body journey to get there.
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!