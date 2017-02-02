The burglars responsible for the Nicki Minaj home break-in may have had a personal vendetta

Image: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Poor Nicki Minaj is having a tough start to 2017. First, she and Meek Mills broke up over her birthday weekend, and now she has to deal with a trashed house and the loss of precious items.

Burglars reportedly stole nearly $200,000 worth of jewels and items from Nicki Minaj's house while she was out of town early last week. As if that wasn't traumatizing enough, apparently there are clues that the burglars had some serious issues with Minaj, going so far as to cut up her clothes and trash her mansion, according to TMZ.

It's unclear how, exactly, the thieves think they're going to get away with this crime, though, since police told E! News that the gated Beverly Hills neighborhood where Minaj's mansion is located has video surveillance. Her home also reportedly has security cameras.

Unless this was someone who knew Minaj and the property well, there is no way they could have avoided being front and center for at least one of those cameras.

That being said, police reportedly are investigating the situation but haven't named any suspects thus far in the case.

Minaj has yet to comment on the situation, which is rare for Minaj, who is usually hugely outspoken, especially when she feels wronged.

All in all, jewels are just jewels. Luckily, Minaj wasn't hurt and didn't have to experience the traumatizing event first hand like Kim Kardashian's robbery in Paris.

Hopefully the police catch the fool or, more likely, fools responsible, and Minaj can soon go back to living her fabulous life of the rich and famous.

