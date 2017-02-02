Meghan Markle better make her Suits co-star part of the wedding after what he said about her relationship with Prince Harry

Image: Shane Mahood/USA Network

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams is clearly a standup guy. Not only did he respect Markle's privacy when E! News asked him about her relationship with Prince Harry, but he did so while also giving Markle some super sweet compliments.

"...if there's anyone in the world who is designed to be able to deal with it and deal with it professionally, it's Meghan Markle," Adams gushed of the attention Markle is getting witht he relationship. "I'm just super excited for her and I hope that all of the whatever, whatever, I don't even know what it is, but all of the madness passes at some point and they can just get down to the business of enjoying each other's company and hopefully not have to worry about this. But I guess being in this situation, it probably goes on forever."

Of course everyone wants all the deets about Prince Harry and Markle, especially when rumor has it that the two are so serious after three months of dating that they're already thinking about an engagement this year. As for Adams, who considers Markle to be like a younger sister, he just wants her to be happy.

"I'm super excited for her," Adams said. "As you can imagine, it is a massive deal, obviously, if you hadn't noticed. I didn't wanna get involved. I just wanted to say, 'I love you, I support you, I hope you're happy. You seem really happy' and if she ever needed anybody to talk to in the madness — 'cause it is madness, it's madness what the world puts somebody through when they're going through this process."

What a good friend. Adams is getting a wedding invite for sure. I mean, if and well, when, that happens for Markle and Prince Harry that is.

Even Adams is thinking about it, "What do you have to wear to a Royal wedding?" he asked before adding, "There's gonna be a lot of hats involved."

