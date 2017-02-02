J.K. Rowling’s Response to This Twitter Troll Is Fire

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

Image: Getty Images

Print

J.K. Rowling is legendary on Twitter. She can shut down a troll faster than you can say, “Delete your account.” She reaches Chrissy Teigen levels of shade without so much as raising an eyebrow. We like to picture her casually scrolling through her mentions, pausing at a particularly audacious one, tapping out a pithy response with a few finger taps and going back to whatever it was she was doing, which was probably slaying dragons. Or getting a manicure. Or reading a book. Whatever. Who knows? Point is, she was definitely doing something more important than shutting down internet trolls.

Her latest fiery tweets come as a result of her former supporters’ wrath over Rowling’s anti-Trump (and anti-Pence) sentiments. (To which we say, "thank you, ma’am.") One supporter apparently didn’t like hearing about Rowling’s political views and decided to tweet as much at her. "glad i caught this article on yahoo. [Maybe this one?] i will now burn your books and movies too,” one Twitter troll said.

While a mere mortal may have agonized over what to say back or ignored this comment altogether, Rowling put the unnamed tweeter in their place in one fell swoop: “Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter."

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

Today’s lesson in internet shade, taught by J.K. Rowling.

When another former fan chimed in, Rowling took them down too.

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Rowling has been in especially fine form since the inauguration, and we look forward to many more tweets — and troll eviscerations — to come. Here are a few more choice comments she’s made in the past week. Hey, she’s not the most financially successful writer ever for nothing.

We're 13 days in and it would be a genuine relief to find out these speeches are down to mixing prescription meds and vodka. #unpresidented https://t.co/YxrVk9axFj — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 2, 2017

I think he's got a crush on me. pic.twitter.com/eberOUoJt1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Actually, we're thinking of selling them in pairs in future; a 'read one, burn one' deal for those who like the magic, but not the morals. https://t.co/EPsXoDodr7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017