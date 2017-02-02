All our questions about TLC's new show Sister Husbands that need answers now

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: TLC

Print

For anyone who has watched Sister Wives and thought (correctly), "This show is a sexist mess," TLC just showed up. Brother Husbands is coming, and yes, it is exactly what it sounds like.

More: Why it is Significant that the Sister Wives Were at the Women's March

Details about the new show are pretty scarce so far, but we do know it'll feature wife Amanda, her two husbands, Chad and Jeremy, and their five kids. Apparently two of the kids are Chad's and three are Jeremy's, but how do they know that? Do they have to get paternity tests for all their children? That may be the number one question that had better be answered in the pilot episode, TLC.

The show's official description is vague, but wonderful.

"Amanda has a very full love life with not one, but two husbands, and navigates a polyamorous relationship with both of them and their five children," it reads. I love this show already.

More: Kody Brown and His Wives are Now Exiled from their Polygamist Church

But for fans of Sister Wives, this is gonna be a wild ride. While the Brown family is conservative and religious, Amanda, Jeremy and Chad are all kind of hipstery looking millennials, and apparently live very modern lives.

Image: TLC I just have so many questions. Whose last name did Amanda take? Do they all live in the same house? Do the husbands have separate bedrooms? Does Amanda get down with them one at a time, or is there some menage a trois action in their house? Is that TMI for a TLC show? I don't even care. I need to know. More: The Sister Wives' Fight to Legalize Polygamy Just Ended



Apparently, for now, Brother Husbands is just a one-time special that is set to air on a Sunday. That's unacceptable, though, and it needs to become a full series. Everyone tell TLC what's up.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.