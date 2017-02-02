VPR's Jax Taylor had better not be lying about James Kennedy right now

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Bravo

I'll be the first one to tell you that Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy is a terrible, awful, shitty, annoying person and I really wish he would just leave the show and maybe planet Earth. But there is one person in this world who hates James more than I do: Jax Taylor.

The normal thing to do when you despise someone is to avoid being around them. But like any good reality TV star, Jax does exactly the opposite of that and basically lives to antagonize James, even though he got fired from SUR. On Monday night's episode, that meant going with the group to a club where James was performing and instigating a fight.

After the episode, though, Jax defended his actions on Twitter and also dropped a HUGE BOMB: He claimed that James has gotten physically violent with women. Say what?

I am not petty but he hits girls, as you saw so if my girl is going you better bet your ass I am gonna be around. #pumprules https://t.co/W6JCKFSwZJ — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) January 31, 2017

This is big news. On VPR, we've only ever seen James on the receiving end of physical violence — he's been punched by Kristen Doute and slapped by Gigi. He definitely hasn't ever hit a girl onscreen, but if that's actually a thing he does, he's even worse than we thought.

@mrjaxtaylor what girls has he hit? I've only seen Kristen punch him in the face and then GG slapped his face? Does he hit girls off camera — Morgan Beasley (@MbbBeasley) January 31, 2017

Then again, we all know about Jax's famously loose interpretation of the truth, so this could all just be him making shit up again. That would be an ugly accusation to make if it weren't true, but that's never stopped Jax from lying before.

