 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

VPR's Jax Taylor Makes a Serious Claim About James Kennedy

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Bravo
Print

VPR's Jax Taylor had better not be lying about James Kennedy right now

I'll be the first one to tell you that Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy is a terrible, awful, shitty, annoying person and I really wish he would just leave the show and maybe planet Earth. But there is one person in this world who hates James more than I do: Jax Taylor.

More: Jax Taylor's Girlfriend's Parents are Itching for Them to Get Hitched

The normal thing to do when you despise someone is to avoid being around them. But like any good reality TV star, Jax does exactly the opposite of that and basically lives to antagonize James, even though he got fired from SUR. On Monday night's episode, that meant going with the group to a club where James was performing and instigating a fight.

After the episode, though, Jax defended his actions on Twitter and also dropped a HUGE BOMB: He claimed that James has gotten physically violent with women. Say what?

More: Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder & Lala Kent are Battling it Out on Twitter

This is big news. On VPR, we've only ever seen James on the receiving end of physical violence — he's been punched by Kristen Doute and slapped by Gigi. He definitely hasn't ever hit a girl onscreen, but if that's actually a thing he does, he's even worse than we thought.

Then again, we all know about Jax's famously loose interpretation of the truth, so this could all just be him making shit up again. That would be an ugly accusation to make if it weren't true, but that's never stopped Jax from lying before.

More: VPR's Stassi Schroeder Defends Brittany's Mom Against Homophobia Rumors

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

VPR's Jax Taylor had better not be lying about James Kennedy right now
Image: Bravo
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
12 Things 'Supernatural' Fans May Have Forgotten About Past Castiel
JK Rowling's 8 Sickest Trump Supporter Burns
There's More Than Gritty Sex (AKA 'Fifty Shades') Headed to Theaters in February
20 Pics of Prince Harry with Kids That Are Hella Adorable
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke Hit with Restraining Order in Custody Battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!