Mariah Carey is making sure she wins the breakup with James Packer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Print

If there were any doubt left that Mariah Carey's new song "I Don't" is just a big musical "fuck you" to James Packer, her new video should take care of that.

More: Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka's Loved-Up Romance Is an International Affair

The full video won't drop until Friday, but Carey's been teasing it every possible chance. First there was a clip of her recording the new song on Sunday's episode of Mariah's World. Then she posted a clip to her Instagram. Now she's giving us all a sneak peek of the music video, which (obviously) features her in lots of skimpy outfits made of leather and lace. The lace one is super bridal-looking just in case anyone missed the fact that this song is about her ex-fiancé. The leather outfit barely covers her boobs. And also she's writhing on top of a car for some reason. All that comes after she literally flips off the camera. This message is not subtle.

#IDONT 02.03.17 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

More: Mariah Carey's Manager Has a Strongly Worded Message for Tommy Mottola

The clip has already racked up almost 400,000 views on Instagram, and Carey's followers are definitely here for it. "YOU ARE THE REAL QUEEN OF MUSIC," one follower wrote in the comments. I probably wouldn't go that far, and honestly I don't dig the song at all. But still, I wish I could handle a breakup as well as Carey is.

The point is that even though the song sounds a little meh (don't @ me), Carey looks super hot. Writhing on top of a car doesn't make any sense and most people would probably look dumb doing it, but there's no doubt Packer will take note. Someone is winning this breakup, and it isn't him.

More: No, Mariah Carey's Ex-Husband, She Does Not Need Your Career Advice

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.