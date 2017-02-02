As Bethenny Frankel's dealing with alleged harassment, Jules Wainstein's bashing her on her podcast

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Even after they stop filming The Real Housewives, the ladies from the show still bring the drama. That's especially true for Jules Wainstein and Bethenny Frankel, who hated each other when they were both on the show, and apparently don't feel any differently now that Wainstein has exited the series.

Wainstein, who is on a new podcast with Josh McBride, Josh's Family Jules, used a recent episode to bash Frankel, who she claims targeted her during her one season on RHONY.

"I do the best I can as a mother, a friend. I do the best I can... no one can point a finger at you," Wainstein said. "As long as you’re a good person, a kind person, I think everyone is put on Earth to do and that. Bethenny can eat her heart out or whatever. That’s why I don’t think she looked so good on the show last year; she looked awful."

She added, "I have nothing to hide. I am the most honest person. I don’t do anything wrong."

LOL because people who "don't do anything wrong" don't usually star on reality TV, but anyway...

Even though Frankel was kind of nasty to her — and even went so far as to accuse her of "going on the show to get divorced" — Wainstein claimed she had no regrets about joining the show even though she quit after one season.

"It was hard being the new girl and all of them have known each other for years," she said. "I don’t regret it."

Meanwhile, Frankel is allegedly being harassed by her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, who just got arrested for stalking her. Reports say he's sent her aggressive texts and emails and that he showed up to their daughter's school when he knew she would be there. Because of all that drama, a source told Page Six that Frankel skipped a recent Real Housewives photo shoot.

"All the other ‘Housewives’ were there," the insider said. "Bethenny was a no-show."

