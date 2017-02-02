All of Winona Ryder's SAG Awards reactions are our reactions to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot

Pause everything. Beyoncé has posted pregnancy photo shoot pictures on her website, and in the process, has knocked everyone on their butts. How is it possible that this majestic human can take so many flawless photos?
Beyoncé surprised everyone on Wed., Feb. 1 when she posted her pregnancy announcement on her Instagram. The songstress left us mesmerized from the beauty of her one photo and basically set social media on fire with the surprise. Many have joked that she "saved 2017" from becoming a black hole of despair, courtesy of the current political climate. Others have wondered what she should name her twins and still more have felt like this is a truly special time to be alive.
Beyoncé: I'm pregnant, ima chill— Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 2, 2017
Also Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/Aqsa5g68HK
Looking through the highlights from the photo shoot only proves one thing: the only way to appropriately express our feelings is with some GIFs. But not just any GIFs. No, we need some special once that truly encapsulate the glass case of emotions we're all stuck inside. Something like... Winona Ryder at the 2017 SAG Awards, perhaps?
look at B just casually upgrading the entire canon of masterworks pic.twitter.com/eabV7EWaBc— Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) February 2, 2017
Into each generation a slayer is born. They alone will face the vampires, the demons, and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/IGWufZPig6— Ira Madison III (@ira) February 1, 2017
Mother Goddess. Queen of Life pic.twitter.com/AIMPh1j9QV— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017
Beyoncé just posted her entire baby bump photo shoot, so ready your body for insane gorgeousness: https://t.co/nE2qtznJmS pic.twitter.com/AbKFLXn5WX— Marie Claire (@marieclaire) February 2, 2017
Beyoncepic.twitter.com/gyOxaTb6u9— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017
Too adorable pic.twitter.com/CixXe8T0xv— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017
Beyoncé & Blue (and the twins) pic.twitter.com/klBfjgB34L— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017
Beyoncé posing underwaterpic.twitter.com/XWFqbRTsM1— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017
Basically, I am dead. Remember me fondly, please.
