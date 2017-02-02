All of Winona Ryder's SAG Awards reactions are our reactions to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Pause everything. Beyoncé has posted pregnancy photo shoot pictures on her website, and in the process, has knocked everyone on their butts. How is it possible that this majestic human can take so many flawless photos?

Beyoncé surprised everyone on Wed., Feb. 1 when she posted her pregnancy announcement on her Instagram. The songstress left us mesmerized from the beauty of her one photo and basically set social media on fire with the surprise. Many have joked that she "saved 2017" from becoming a black hole of despair, courtesy of the current political climate. Others have wondered what she should name her twins and still more have felt like this is a truly special time to be alive.

Beyoncé: I'm pregnant, ima chill



Also Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/Aqsa5g68HK — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 2, 2017

Looking through the highlights from the photo shoot only proves one thing: the only way to appropriately express our feelings is with some GIFs. But not just any GIFs. No, we need some special once that truly encapsulate the glass case of emotions we're all stuck inside. Something like... Winona Ryder at the 2017 SAG Awards, perhaps?

When Beyoncé casually laid on a chaise lounge:

look at B just casually upgrading the entire canon of masterworks pic.twitter.com/eabV7EWaBc — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) February 2, 2017

All of us:

When Beyoncé was a veiled angel:

Into each generation a slayer is born. They alone will face the vampires, the demons, and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/IGWufZPig6 — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 1, 2017

All of us:

When Bey just sat there in the nude in her garden like it's no biggie:

Mother Goddess. Queen of Life pic.twitter.com/AIMPh1j9QV — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017

All of us:

When Beyoncé channeled the goddess Venus in all her glory:

Beyoncé just posted her entire baby bump photo shoot, so ready your body for insane gorgeousness: https://t.co/nE2qtznJmS pic.twitter.com/AbKFLXn5WX — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) February 2, 2017

All of us:

When Bey proved she is literally art:

All of us:

When Blue Ivy kissed her mama's belly:

All of us:

When Beyoncé posed with Blue Ivy & Blue Ivy's future siblings:

Beyoncé & Blue (and the twins) pic.twitter.com/klBfjgB34L — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017

All of us:

When Beyoncé just floated around in the water like an angel:

Beyoncé posing underwaterpic.twitter.com/XWFqbRTsM1 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017

All of us:

Basically, I am dead. Remember me fondly, please.

