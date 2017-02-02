 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Reacting to Beyoncé's Pregnancy Album, as Told by Winona Ryder Reaction GIFs

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
Image: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV
Print

All of Winona Ryder's SAG Awards reactions are our reactions to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot

Pause everything. Beyoncé has posted pregnancy photo shoot pictures on her website, and in the process, has knocked everyone on their butts. How is it possible that this majestic human can take so many flawless photos?

More: The First Good News of 2017: Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins

Beyoncé surprised everyone on Wed., Feb. 1 when she posted her pregnancy announcement on her Instagram. The songstress left us mesmerized from the beauty of her one photo and basically set social media on fire with the surprise. Many have joked that she "saved 2017" from becoming a black hole of despair, courtesy of the current political climate. Others have wondered what she should name her twins and still more have felt like this is a truly special time to be alive.

Looking through the highlights from the photo shoot only proves one thing: the only way to appropriately express our feelings is with some GIFs. But not just any GIFs. No, we need some special once that truly encapsulate the glass case of emotions we're all stuck inside. Something like... Winona Ryder at the 2017 SAG Awards, perhaps?

When Beyoncé casually laid on a chaise lounge:

All of us:

All of Winona Ryder's SAG Awards reactions are our reactions to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot
Image: Giphy

More: Beyoncé’s Pregnancy News Is Great, but Let's Talk About That Photo

When Beyoncé was a veiled angel:

All of us:

All of Winona Ryder's SAG Awards reactions are our reactions to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot
Image: Giphy

More: How many times has Beyoncé been pregnant with baby No. 2 now?

When Bey just sat there in the nude in her garden like it's no biggie:

All of us:

All of Winona Ryder's SAG Awards reactions are our reactions to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot
Image: Giphy

When Beyoncé channeled the goddess Venus in all her glory:

All of us:

All of Winona Ryder's SAG Awards reactions are our reactions to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot
Image: Giphy

When Bey proved she is literally art:

All of us:

All of Winona Ryder's SAG Awards reactions are our reactions to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot
Image: Giphy

When Blue Ivy kissed her mama's belly:

All of us:

All of Winona Ryder's SAG Awards reactions are our reactions to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot
Image: TNT/YouTube

When Beyoncé posed with Blue Ivy & Blue Ivy's future siblings:

All of us:

All of Winona Ryder's SAG Awards reactions are our reactions to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot
Image: TNT/YouTube

When Beyoncé just floated around in the water like an angel:

All of us:

All of Winona Ryder's SAG Awards reactions are our reactions to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot
Image: Giphy

Basically, I am dead. Remember me fondly, please.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

All of Winona Ryder's SAG Awards reactions are our reactions to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot
Image: WENN.com
Tagged in
beyonce knowles
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
12 Things 'Supernatural' Fans May Have Forgotten About Past Castiel
JK Rowling's 8 Sickest Trump Supporter Burns
There's More Than Gritty Sex (AKA 'Fifty Shades') Headed to Theaters in February
20 Pics of Prince Harry with Kids That Are Hella Adorable
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke Hit with Restraining Order in Custody Battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!