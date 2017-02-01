Chris Brown talks about stalking his lovers – That's a huge problem

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Print

Chris Brown needs to learn what is and isn't appropriate behavior with women and STAT, especially because he's raising a daughter.

More: Chris Brown opens up for the first time about the Rihanna and no one cares

In a new video he posted to Instagram and then later removed, Brown referred to himself as a stalker who is going to make his exes "miserable."

What a standup guy.

Us Weekly caught the video before it was taken down and reported Brown as saying, "Ladies, y'all be complaining about n***as being, like, stalkers and in love with y'all, kinda crazy and shit and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I'm one of them n***as! If I love you, bitch, ain't nobody gonna have you. I'm gonna make you miserable."

He added, "I'm going to chase that n---a out and I'm gonna chase yo ass around, and it's done."

More: Chris Brown continues campaign to become a total a-hole

Maybe he thought he was somehow being romantic (Then again, should we be giving Brown the benefit of the doubt?) about how he'll fall deep for a woman and then pursue her with abandon, but his wording is all wrong and not the message any man or woman should be disseminating. At all.

His video was especially worrisome given Brown's violent history with women like Rihanna and Karreuche Tran.

This foot-in-mouth moment comes right on the heels of another Brown faux pas in which he referred to Aziz Ansari as "Aladdin" after Ansari referred to Donald Trump as the Chris Brown of politics.

More: Aziz Ansari's comments on sexual harassment toward women are on point

Unfortunately for Brown, it seems he is continually just enforcing Ansari's point as of late. Brown seems to have just as much of a social media trigger finger as the president. And he's just as good at making women feel disrespected.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.