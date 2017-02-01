Sections
/

Tamron Hall Doesn't Want NBC's Money if She Isn't Their Priority

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: C. Smith/WENN.com
Is Megyn Kelly the reason for Tamron Hall's unexpected exit from NBC?

Big things are happening over at NBC, and more precisely the Today show, leaving the future of the network a bit fuzzier than expected. Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC and MSNBC once her contract is finished at the end of February 2017. While there was no explicit mention that Hall was leaving because of Megyn Kelly's impending arrival to the Today show, the timing is suspect, and from the way People magazine reports it, no amount of money could sway Hall's opinion to stay. Is Kelly really to blame or was it time for Hall to move on to bigger and better things?

More: Rumor has it that Kelly Ripa will have some big on-air competition this summer

Hall will be leaving NBC and MSNBC after more than 10 years with the networks. In a recently released statement to The Hollywood Reporter Hall stated, "The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you." Hall's effervescent demeanor in her statement makes it sound like she wishes nothing but the best for her colleagues — old and new — but the timing of her departure is, as previously mentioned, rather intriguing.

Hall's departure comes right as Kelly plans to make her big leap from Fox News to NBC. Kelly will be taking over one hour of Today's four-hour morning block, although it is still unknown if it will be the 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. slot. Regardless of which hour she chooses, it's been confirmed Al Roker & Tamron Hall will get bumped to make room for Kelly. It is possible to make an educated guess that Hall's departure acts as confirmation Kelly will be taking the hour previously occupied by Hall and co-host Al Roker. Only time will tell.

More: Megyn Kelly may get Days of our Lives canceled

The development is noteworthy for a few reasons. The first is that, as People reported, Hall was offered a multiyear, multimillion dollar contract NBC contract. That's major. If, after a decade of relationship-building between employer and employee, Hall could not be persuaded to stay, that implies to me that there's a bigger brouhaha we're not hearing about. Would Hall have had to forgo certain roles to make room for Kelly? Was the network disrespecting Hall's seniority within the Today show hierarchy?

More: Al Roker Gets Bumped to Make Room for Megyn Kelly

Granted, this is speculative, but the fact remains the same: Hall's unexpected departure is major. While Hall hasn't updated us with details on her next professional venture (and goodness knows my curiosity is piqued), this NBC exit could belie bigger problems in the network's attempt to make room for Kelly.

Do you think NBC made a mistake bumping Hall for Megyn Kelly? Let us know in the comments below.

