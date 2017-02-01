Caroline Fleming thanks Ladies of London fans for their support after her father's death

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Print

In a heartbreaking post to Instagram, Ladies of London star Caroline Fleming has revealed that her father, Niels Krabbe Iuel-Brockdorff, has died. He was 78.

More: Ladies of London's Caroline Stanbury created the best drinking game (VIDEO)

Fleming announced the sad news by posting a poem about grief on Instagram.

A very darling friend of my sisters shared this beautiful poem with us last weekend after our beloved father passed away. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your very kind and loving condolences through what has been excruciatingly painful days. We were by my fathers side to the very end and his final journey was beautiful. We take this time now to grieve our enormous loss, my father was a remarkable gentleman and will be missed every day, loved always and forever A photo posted by Caroline Fleming (official) (@carolineflemingofficial) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:58am PST

"A very darling friend of my sisters shared this beautiful poem with us last weekend after our beloved father passed away," she wrote in the caption. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your very kind and loving condolences through what has been excruciatingly painful days. We were by my fathers side to the very end and his final journey was beautiful. We take this time now to grieve our enormous loss, my father was a remarkable gentleman and will be missed every day, loved always and forever."

More: Ladies of London's Caroline Stanbury answers tons of Season 3 questions (VIDEO)

Fleming and her father had a famously strained relationship throughout her life, but they were able to reconcile just before he was diagnosed with cancer last year. Ladies of London documented the moment that some of the show's stars — Fleming's co-stars — learned that luel-Brockdorff had been diagnosed with cancer.

Fleming's followers flooded her post with messages of support.

More: Ladies of London superlatives: Caroline Stanbury dishes out the awards (VIDEO)

"So very sorry for your loss, Caroline. What a beautiful poem. Thinking of you and your family at this time. xoxo," one wrote. Another added, "My sincere condolences to you and yours for the loss of your father. Sending prayers for strength and comfort during this difficult time. May your happiest and warmest memories help turn your tears to smiles."

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.