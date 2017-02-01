Hillary Clinton Will Release a Book of Personal Essays Next Year

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

Image: Getty Images

Print

In case you were wondering what it was like to walk through one of the most difficult-to-watch presidential races ever, wonder no more. Hillary Clinton is writing a book about it. Simon & Schuster announced today that Clinton is writing a book of personal essays inspired by the “hundreds of quotations she has been collecting for decades.” She’ll use these quotes as “jumping-off points” to tell her life stories.

“These are the words I live by,” Clinton said. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer.” Important question: Is “Love trumps hate” one of the quotes? How about Bette Davis’ zinger, “When a man gives his opinion, he's a man. When a woman gives her opinion, she's a bitch.” Or, perhaps, the topical words of Gwen Stefani, “This shit is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S.”

In any event, Clinton said that she hopes the quotes and her reflections on them will have some sense of import for those who read her work. “I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers,” she said. You’ll have to wait a while — the book hasn’t even been named yet, and it’s set to launch in the fall of 2017. But we’re sure it’ll be a hit.

This is not the first time Clinton has published a book. She also has It Takes a Village (1996); Dear Socks, Dear Buddy (1998); An Invitation to the White House (2000); Living History (2003); and Hard Choices (2014). So if you’re having trouble waiting a year and a half for the new collection, try one of these fine tomes.