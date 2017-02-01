Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Hillary Clinton Is Writing a Book of Personal Essays

Bibi Deitz

by

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

Hillary Clinton Will Release a Book of Personal Essays Next Year

In case you were wondering what it was like to walk through one of the most difficult-to-watch presidential races ever, wonder no more. Hillary Clinton is writing a book about it. Simon & Schuster announced today that Clinton is writing a book of personal essays inspired by the “hundreds of quotations she has been collecting for decades.” She’ll use these quotes as “jumping-off points” to tell her life stories.

 “These are the words I live by,” Clinton said. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer.” Important question: Is “Love trumps hate” one of the quotes? How about Bette Davis’ zinger, “When a man gives his opinion, he's a man. When a woman gives her opinion, she's a bitch.” Or, perhaps, the topical words of Gwen Stefani, “This shit is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S.”

In any event, Clinton said that she hopes the quotes and her reflections on them will have some sense of import for those who read her work. “I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers,” she said. You’ll have to wait a while — the book hasn’t even been named yet, and it’s set to launch in the fall of 2017. But we’re sure it’ll be a hit.

This is not the first time Clinton has published a book. She also has It Takes a Village (1996); Dear Socks, Dear Buddy (1998); An Invitation to the White House (2000); Living History (2003); and Hard Choices (2014). So if you’re having trouble waiting a year and a half for the new collection, try one of these fine tomes.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
23 Nostalgic Movies Leaving Netflix in February (Like 'Clueless'! Nooo!)
Drew Barrymore's New Show & 15 Other Netflix Releases in February
23 times the 'Harry Potter' cast reunited since the films ended
That 'Titanic' theory isn't the only crazy movie theory out there
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke Hit with Restraining Order in Custody Battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!