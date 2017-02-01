Johnny Depp's legal battle with his old managers suggests he may actually be broke

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Johnny Depp's finances have really been on blast lately, since he refused to pay the money he owed to Amber Heard for their divorce settlement and basically was a giant asshole about it. At the time, we scoffed at the rumors that Depp, one of the most successful actors of our generation, was dragging his feet because he was broke. Except now, he's being sued by his former managers, who have released some info about his financial situation that kind of makes it sound like maybe he's broke.

The documents released by The Management Group show that Depp spent $3 million to blast Hunter Thompson's ashes out of a cannon (I need more info on this ASAP please), $18 million on a yacht and $4 million on a record label that went belly-up almost immediately. He also allegedly blew $200,000 a month on private planes, $150,000 a month on private security, $300,000 a month on a round-the-clock staff of 40 people and his leftover pocket change, AKA $30,000, a month on wine. Basically, his spending habits look like he did some Freaky-Friday-esque body swap with a bored teenager.

The Management Group released all this info as part of a counter-suit, after Depp sued them alleging that they defrauded him out of tens of millions. He claims that he had no idea the management company was mishandling his money until they advised him to sell a piece of property in France to pay debts he didn't know he had. He says he fired them on the spot, and once he hired a new manager, he realized they had mismanaged his finances, taken out loans without his approval, and hidden from him the fact that he was running out money real quick.

The Management Group, though, says Depp was made fully aware that he was spending more than he was making. And if all their claims about the things he was springing for are true, that may actually be the case.

