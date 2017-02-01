Child support negotiations are underway between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Apega/WENN.com

If this news is true, the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt divorce could stretch on for a long time: Jolie is reportedly asking for child support in the six-digits. And not annually — monthly. $100,000 a month.

It is a big "if," though. An anonymous insider who only talked to In Touch Weekly is the source of this intel, and that situation is a little sketch, to say the least. Regardless, though, the alleged source is claiming that the $100,000 a month isn't even all Jolie wants from Pitt — that she wants an additional $250,000 a year to be set aside to be put in the kids' trust funds, with a $5 million a year cap.

"This will pay for all of the kids’ expenses as well as set up a trust fund for each child," the source told In Touch.

Meanwhile, Jolie and Pitt are still fighting over custody of their six kids, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox. As of now, Jolie has primary custody, while Pitt has visitation rights. But he's been fighting for shared custody, and this new report claims that he's dragging his heels at paying child support because he doesn't want Jolie to have so much control over the money that's meant for the kids. Instead, he wants it all to go to a trust so the kids are the only ones with access to it, allegedly.

The insider also claims that this fight clearly isn't about money — Jolie is worth $160 million. But Pitt is worth more — $240 million — and the source claims she's using that as leverage to get more out of him, even though she supposedly wants the divorce settled ASAP.

"Angie wants the divorce finalized within the next 90 days, including custody and property settlements," the source allegedly said. "But with everything she’s asking for, it’s unlikely that will happen. She’s making ridiculous financial demands."

