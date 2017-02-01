Stop the presses! And now we know what Christina El Moussa's new contractor boyfriend looks like

Image: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

If you, like the rest of the gossip-headline-reading world, have been dying to see what Christina El Moussa's new boyfriend actually looks like, well, that day has come. Finally, finally, El Moussa and her contractor rebound beau, Gary Anderson, went out in public together and ended up in front of a paparazzi lens.

Christina El Moussa steps out with Gary Anderson https://t.co/5q1c00gi2U pic.twitter.com/yemKJyf3RY — DAFIT FANBase (@DAFIT_Fanbase) February 1, 2017

Very much to our disappointment, because we've wondered for so long and built him up in our minds to be some kind of mythical boyfriend creature, Anderson looks like a really normal dude. Womp womp.

And despite all our talk about him obviously being a rebound, sources who have seen them together are saying otherwise.

"They seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — totally in sync," said one witness who saw them taking the stroll together when that photo was snapped. "Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!"

The onlooker added, "They had big smiles. You could see the spark is there."

The only thing that really jumps out of that pic is that, with his salt and pepper goatee, Anderson clearly looks older than Christina's ex, Tarek El Moussa. But that's because he is — while his actual age is hard to track down, Anderson looks to have at least a decade on 35-year-old Tarek. But Christina is totally into that, according to sources.

"She likes that Gary is so much more mature than Tarek. It’s a safe relationship, and she’s happy with him," an insider at HGTV, home of the El Moussas' show Flip or Flop, told In Touch Weekly. "Gary seems enamored with Christina... Gary’s been there for her while she’s gone through hell with Tarek."

