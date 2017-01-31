Sections
Miranda Lambert Turned Her Heartbreak (And 3-Night Drinking Binge) Into Art

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Leave it to Miranda Lambert to use her divorce to fuel her awesomeness

When it comes to Hollywood divorces, Miranda Lambert has had it especially rough. Sure, she and Shelton had a pretty civil divorce but then he quickly moved on to Gwen Stefani, which means Lambert got to watch her ex's new, beautiful love story unfold in front of the world. Trust me, I write for an entertainment news site, I know what the people want. A story about Stefani and Shelton always does well. People love them, which means that before Lambert had even moved on from the experience of her divorce, the world had moved on from her and Shelton.

More: Today Miranda Lambert is chanting one mantra: 'back off, haters'

Now pair that with the fact that Lambert is a country girl, and it's no surprise to hear that she closed down some bars in the wake of her split.

Lambert knows, as any good singer does, how to turn that heartbreak into success, though. She used the fuel from those bar-filled nights to write her new album The Weight of Three Wings, specifically the song "Ugly Lights."

More: Miranda Lambert & Anderson East's future includes big things — like babies

"Every record I’ve ever made has been a reflection of where I am right then in my life, however old I am. And I’ve never held back at all," she told Billboard in an August interview. "But this time with what I happened to be going through in my life, being honest was never really a choice. Everybody knew anyway. So I just said, I’m gonna journal it, and — good days and bad days — use it for my art."

She also used it to help her move on. Lambert is now happily in a new relationship with fellow musician Anderson East.

The two kept things adorable on the CMAs red carpet this year.

More: Miranda Lambert's ditching the last thing linking her to Blake Shelton

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

