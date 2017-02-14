 
Quiz: Which Romantic Movie Couple Are You and Your Partner?

If you have relationship goals, this quiz will tell you which movie couple you're most like

We love going to movies because we like to see our own lives reflected on the big screen. The same is true about our romantic relationships — watching Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling meet cute in the musical fantasy La La Land warmed our hearts and helped us understand the deep yet mysterious bond of true love.

More: That Titanic Theory Isn't the Only Crazy Movie Theory Out There

Some movie couples we totally want to emulate — take Hazel and Gus from The Fault in Our Stars. They didn't have much time together but certainly made the most of it.

More: Emma Stone and Viola Davis Exchanged a Cringeworthy Air Kiss at the SAG Awards

Then there's Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele from Fifty Shades of Grey. Depending on your pain tolerance, you may or may not want to emulate them.

We studied eight movie couples and created this quiz to help you find out which movie couple best reflects the chemistry and commitment level you share with your partner.

More: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Showed So Much PDA at the SAG Awards

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

