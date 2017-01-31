Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Sounds Like Corinne's Former Flame Wants Her Back Once Bachelor Wraps

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: ABC
Print

Ex-flame suggests Corinne is 'setting herself up' for long-lasting Bachelor fame

Dating Corinne is sounding more and more appealing as The Bachelor weeks progress. She honestly doesn't seem too bad, especially in the wake of that Taylor 'tude.

More: The Bachelor's Corinne actually had a point about that Taylor 'tude

And now, Corinne's former flame, Keith Berman, is speaking out and making her actions on the show seem even more understandable. Speaking to Us Weekly, Berman said the two hooked up a few times but their relationship never progressed further because they were long distance, with Corinne in Miami and Berman between Los Angeles and New York. The two ended on friendly terms though, with Berman saying they still keep in touch.

OK, so she can't be totally crazy if her exes are complimenting her, right?

Well, that's not all Berman does. He practically raves about her, calling her a "superstar right now."

He added of her presence on the show, "It’s right up her alley. She’s got a great personality for it. I was pumped that she was on it. I knew she would kill it, honestly."

More: Bachelorette's Chad Johnson & Robby Hayes trash-talked Nick Viall so hard

Berman believes Corinne is playing up her antics for TV, calling her "very normal" in real life.

"They’re trying to portray her as some stupid girl, but she’s really not that dumb. She knows exactly what she’s doing," Berman said.

Now this actually seems very plausible. There's no way Bachelor Nation won't demand she come back for Bachelor in Paradise and Berman agrees.

"She skipped the rose ceremony — no one’s ever done that. She's setting herself up. Bachelor is going to invite her back for God knows what spinoff, Paradise and this and that. She’s got followers growing by the second, so she’s clearly doing something right."

More: Corinne's mom refuses to believe her daughter got naked on The Bachelor

It's also very likely that Berman is hoping Corinne will leave the show still single, since it's clear he thinks very highly of her. With all these compliments Corinne might just give him another look when she returns from the show.

Do you think Corinne is just acting the part of the villain for the cameras on The Bachelor?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Ex-flame suggests Corinne is 'setting herself up' for long-lasting Bachelor fame
Image: ABC
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
23 times the 'Harry Potter' cast reunited since the films ended
That 'Titanic' theory isn't the only crazy movie theory out there
What Mahershala Ali's Life Looked Like Before 'Moonlight'
Now that we have 'Switched at Birth' S6 premiere pics, let's make some predictions
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke Hit with Restraining Order in Custody Battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!