It's time for Jason Hoppy to address those harassment allegations

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

Image: Getty Images

Print

Updated April 28, 2017, 8 a.m. PT: Bethenny Frankel and her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, are both headed to court.

A judge overseeing the stalking and harassment charges Frankel brought against Hoppy ordered that her restraining order against him will remain in place until he stands trial, beginning June 27. This is after Hoppy was offered a plea deal last month and rejected it.

Original story:

In a bit of sad news that has nothing to do with the current presidency, Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested last Friday for harassment. He allegedly showed up at their 6-year-old daughter’s NYC school and yelled at Frankel, “I will destroy you.” According to Frankel, Hoppy showed up at Bryn’s school after he allegedly sent a bunch of unwanted emails and for some reason tried FaceTiming Frankel hundreds of times.

More: 5 Reasons Bethenny Frankel's Ex Jason Hoppy Sounds Like a Nightmare

“The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016,” an NYPD spokesperson told Page Six. “On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’”

Eek. That said, Hoppy denies the allegations, according to Page Six, though it sounds like there is at least one witness. Hoppy was arrested that same day and charged with aggravated harassment in the first degree, harassment in the second degree and stalking in the fourth degree, according to the NYPD (via Page Six).

More: Bethenny Frankel Joins the Mommalogues (VIDEO)

Though Hoppy’s divorce attorney Bernard Clair and a spokesperson for Frankel had no comment for Page Six, Hoppy’s lawyer Robert C. Gottlieb had these choice words to say: “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time lawyers have had to get involved in Frankel and Hoppy’s interactions since they were divorced — and we imagine this won’t be the last time, either. At least they’re not in a standoff over that NYC loft apartment anymore.

More: Judge Lays Down the PJ Law on Bethenny Frankel