Oprah Winfrey Joining CBS's 60 Minutes Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com
Adding Oprah Winfrey to 60 Minutes will only make it stronger

Today, it may be more important than ever that the voices of minorities are valued and given platforms where they can reach as many people as possible. That's why Oprah Winfrey's latest career move couldn't come at a better time.

CBS has announced that Winfrey, who hosted her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years, will join CBS as a special contributor to 60 Minutes this fall. Winfrey confirmed the collaboration with a statement that also confirmed what a queen she is.

"I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling," she said. "At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds."

60 Minutes' executive producer, Jeff Fager, also released a statement, and clearly could hardly contain his excitement.

"There is only one Oprah Winfrey," he said. "She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes."

Winfrey has been on the air less since she ended The Oprah Winfrey Show, but she's been working hard behind the scenes at the network she launched in 2011, OWN. There, she's produced and appeared on programs, though she hasn't been a appearing regularly on TV since her show was on the air. Still, she's been far from out of the spotlight — in 2013, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest honor a civilian can earn in the U.S.

Adding Oprah Winfrey to 60 Minutes will only make it stronger

Image: Giphy

Adding Oprah Winfrey to 60 Minutes will only make it stronger
Image: Donna Ward/Getty Images
