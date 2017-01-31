VPR's James Kennedy is so bad at rapping, you can't help but like him a little more for trying

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

OK, I've been a bad Vanderpump Rules fan and I did not watch last night's episode because some horrible person in TV world scheduled it at the same time as The Bachelor and some tough decisions had to be made.

Still, it only takes one minute and 41 seconds to watch the undisputed highlight of the night: DJ James Kennedy, AKA the White Kanye (as he calls himself), AKA that raging douche nugget we all wish would just go away already... rapping — yes, I said rapping — on Watch What Happens Live.

And oh, it is as bad as you think. In fact, it's worse. James is as white as the freshly fallen snow, and he has no rhythm, and his accent is so thick it honestly just sounds like a joke, except James is not anywhere near the level of self-awareness necessary for that performance to be a joke. White Kanye he is not. Not in his wildest dreams.

Obviously, as when something truly great happens in pop culture, the internet had a lot of feelings about James' song.

Oh my god was just informed DJ James Kennedy is performing on #WWHL tonight screw all plans (I had none) pic.twitter.com/Pz4olwtMYs — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 31, 2017

We uploaded just for you, so now you can watch anytime! ;) https://t.co/fYq0afIyc4 https://t.co/1ROtRmtMxl — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 31, 2017

Is there a move more James Kennedy than licking your palm and dragging it across someone's face? #PumpRules — Joe (@617handicapper) January 31, 2017

If this was James' attempt to win fans, it may have worked. I still think he's the worst thing to ever happen to reality TV the world, but if he's going to keep doing this, I, James' biggest hater, might tolerate him sticking around on Vanderpump Rules. Might.

