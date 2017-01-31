Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

VPR's 'White Kanye' James Kennedy Really Can't Rap, Like, At All

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Print

VPR's James Kennedy is so bad at rapping, you can't help but like him a little more for trying

OK, I've been a bad Vanderpump Rules fan and I did not watch last night's episode because some horrible person in TV world scheduled it at the same time as The Bachelor and some tough decisions had to be made.

More: VPR's Stassi Schroeder Defends Brittany's Mom Against Homophobia Rumors

Still, it only takes one minute and 41 seconds to watch the undisputed highlight of the night: DJ James Kennedy, AKA the White Kanye (as he calls himself), AKA that raging douche nugget we all wish would just go away already... rapping — yes, I said rapping — on Watch What Happens Live.

And oh, it is as bad as you think. In fact, it's worse. James is as white as the freshly fallen snow, and he has no rhythm, and his accent is so thick it honestly just sounds like a joke, except James is not anywhere near the level of self-awareness necessary for that performance to be a joke. White Kanye he is not. Not in his wildest dreams.

More: Get ready to see Lisa Vanderpump finally put James Kennedy in his place

Obviously, as when something truly great happens in pop culture, the internet had a lot of feelings about James' song.

If this was James' attempt to win fans, it may have worked. I still think he's the worst thing to ever happen to reality TV the world, but if he's going to keep doing this, I, James' biggest hater, might tolerate him sticking around on Vanderpump Rules. Might.

More: Jax Taylor's girlfriend's parents are itching for them to get hitched

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

VPR's James Kennedy is so bad at rapping, you can't help but like him a little more for trying
Image: Bravo
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
23 times the 'Harry Potter' cast reunited since the films ended
That 'Titanic' theory isn't the only crazy movie theory out there
What Mahershala Ali's Life Looked like Before 'Moonlight'
Now that we have 'Switched at Birth' S6 premiere pics, let's make some predictions
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke Hit with Restraining Order in Custody Battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!