The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original

It's here: A real and perfect full-length trailer for 2017's Beauty and the Beast is now available for your viewing pleasure. There's so many wonderful things about it, I think I might cry, to be perfectly honest. If you're a fan of the 1991 Disney film (which served as the basis and impetus for this reboot), then you will be thoroughly pleased with what you see in this trailer. There are so many callbacks to the original film that it becomes pure nostalgia.
But before you start wistfully sighing and combing your cupboards for your Beauty and the Beast VHS tape so you can rewatch, just start with the trailer. I promise it's, like, the exact same vibe but without all the hassle of firing up your VCR.
It becomes evident pretty quickly that the 2017 reboot of the film is focused on preserving the magic of the original film while also making the world of Belle and the Beast even more vibrant, song-laden and magical than the original. Don't believe me? Here are some moments that prove it.
Belle is still a bookworm, to which I say, "Rock on, sister."
It looks like Gaston is still a pompous jerk and Belle is still not falling for it. Yes, girl, you show him.
It looks like the latest interpretation of Maurice's fateful meeting with his future son-in-law is just as scary as the first time we saw it in 1991.
Talk about an adorable meet-cute.
How is it possible that Chip got even cuter in the 16 years since the Disney original?
The rose petal drop heard 'round the world
Cue hearts melting all over the world watching this beautiful little love montage.
The Beast's new library looks even cooler than the original, to be perfectly honest.
This new rendition looks even more vibrant and vivacious than the original and that's saying something.
I mean, of course they left in the most iconic scene of the original film.
My heart can't handle the drama of that leap onto the turret, y'all.
See? The new Beauty and the Beast is going to bring back the nostalgia of the original while definitely bringing new levels of excitement and romance to the table. Cue me swooning forever.
