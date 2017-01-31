Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

We Spotted 11 Nostalgic Callbacks in the New Beauty and the Beast Trailer

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
Image: Disney
Print

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original

It's here: A real and perfect full-length trailer for 2017's Beauty and the Beast is now available for your viewing pleasure. There's so many wonderful things about it, I think I might cry, to be perfectly honest. If you're a fan of the 1991 Disney film (which served as the basis and impetus for this reboot), then you will be thoroughly pleased with what you see in this trailer. There are so many callbacks to the original film that it becomes pure nostalgia.

More: Emma Watson has an epic name for her book club, thanks to fans

But before you start wistfully sighing and combing your cupboards for your Beauty and the Beast VHS tape so you can rewatch, just start with the trailer. I promise it's, like, the exact same vibe but without all the hassle of firing up your VCR.

It becomes evident pretty quickly that the 2017 reboot of the film is focused on preserving the magic of the original film while also making the world of Belle and the Beast even more vibrant, song-laden and magical than the original. Don't believe me? Here are some moments that prove it.

1. When Belle is reading

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original
Image: Disney Movie Trailers/Youtube

Belle is still a bookworm, to which I say, "Rock on, sister."

2. When she brushes off Gaston

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original
Image: Disney Movie Trailers/Youtube

It looks like Gaston is still a pompous jerk and Belle is still not falling for it. Yes, girl, you show him.

3. When Maurice gets caught by the Beast

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original
Image: Disney Movie Trailers/Youtube

It looks like the latest interpretation of Maurice's fateful meeting with his future son-in-law is just as scary as the first time we saw it in 1991.

4. When Belle meets Cogsworth and Lumière

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original
Image: Disney Movie Trailers/Youtube

Talk about an adorable meet-cute.

5. When Chip blows a bubble for Belle

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original
Image: Disney Movie Trailers/Youtube

How is it possible that Chip got even cuter in the 16 years since the Disney original?

More: Behind-the-scenes pics from the live-action Beauty and the Beast

6. When Belle sees the enchanted rose

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original
Image: Disney Movie Trailers/Youtube

The rose petal drop heard 'round the world

7. When Belle shows the Beast kindness

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original
Image: Disney Movie Trailers/Youtube

Cue hearts melting all over the world watching this beautiful little love montage.

8. When the Beast shows her the library

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original
Image: Disney Movie Trailers/Youtube

The Beast's new library looks even cooler than the original, to be perfectly honest.

9. When you see a preview of "Be Our Guest"

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original
Image: Disney Movie Trailers/Youtube

This new rendition looks even more vibrant and vivacious than the original and that's saying something.

More: I forgot how much I loved Beauty and the Beast until watching the new trailer

10. When Belle and the Beast dance in the ballroom

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original
Image: Disney Movie Trailers/Youtube

I mean, of course they left in the most iconic scene of the original film.

11. When the Beast fights Gaston on the castle roof

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original
Image: Disney Movie Trailers/Youtube

My heart can't handle the drama of that leap onto the turret, y'all.

See? The new Beauty and the Beast is going to bring back the nostalgia of the original while definitely bringing new levels of excitement and romance to the table. Cue me swooning forever.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is just like the Disney original
Image: Lia Toby/WENN.com/Disney
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
That 'Titanic' theory isn't the only crazy movie theory out there
What Mahershala Ali's Life Looked like Before 'Moonlight'
Now that we have 'Switched at Birth' S6 premiere pics, let's make some predictions
Emma Stone & Viola Davis Exchanged a Cringeworthy Air Kiss at the SAG Awards
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke Hit with Restraining Order in Custody Battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!