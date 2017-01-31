Ellen DeGeneres found a way to connect Finding Dory to the immigration ban

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

If anyone was going to hit the nail right on the head about the ridiculousness of the immigration ban, it was going to be Ellen Degeneres. Right? Degeneres hit out at President Trump on Monday following an intense weekend of protesting over Trump's proposed immigration ban. Not one to remain quiet about such matters, Degeneres seized on the opportunity to connect Finding Dory, the film Trump chose to screen at the White House over the weekend and a film which stars Degeneres, to the immigration ban. However, Degeneres did it in her uniquely sly way and did it with such aplomb that it should be the one shareable, teachable moment you can spread around right now.

The beauty of Degeneres' comedy is that she is able to make observations about the world in such a way that even the most unlikely things take on a whole new meaning. Such was the case when she decided to discuss the plot of Finding Dory at the top of Monday's episode of The Ellen Show. While covering the events of the weekend, which included President's Trump's immigration ban and the fact that the first film he screened at the White House was Finding Dory.

Wanna know what I thought about Trump watching "Finding Dory" in the White House? Here ya go. https://t.co/43PHBjhu40 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017

"I don't get political, but I will say that I am against one of those things," Degeneres quipped. She continued: "Like I said, I don't like to get political, so I'm not going to talk about the travel ban I'm going to talk about the very non-political, family-friendly, People's Choice Award-winning Finding Dory." I think it's safe to say we all know where this is going right?

Degeneres proceed to summarize the plot of Finding Dory but do it in such a fashion that it became an immigration story. In doing so, she schooled President Trump on exactly the fact that the film he enjoyed over the weekend had a deeper meaning than it superficially appears.

"Dory lives in Australia. Her parents live in America. [...] Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo. She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall and they all have to get over the wall. You won't believe it, but that wall has almost no effect on keeping them out." It was at this point that the audience erupted into cheers and applause because the mention of a wall (something Trump has proposed building in order to curtail illegal immigration), Degeneres' point was beginning to crystallize.

But it was Degeneres' final observation about Finding Dory that really hit home. "Even though Dory gets into America, she gets separated from her family. But, the other animals help Dory. Animals that don’t even need her, animals that don’t even have anything in common with her. They help her even though they’re completely different colors because that’s what you do when you see someone in need: you help them."

Degeneres deserves all the applause right now because she absolutely nailed it.

