Corinne may have gotten the rose from Nick Viall but that doesn't mean she's safe

Not to turn to ye ol' Bachelor cliche, but what the heck: This was the most dramatic two-on-one date ever.

And we haven't even gotten to see the end of it because The Bachelor, apparently, loves to torture us all almost as much as Corrine loves stabbing pins into her new Taylor voodoo doll.

Look, there is just no way this whole scenario is going to go well for Taylor. That doesn't mean I can't wait to watch it unfold.

I also really don't think there's anyway Nick Viall is going to take the advice of the embittered woman he just sent home and decide to take Corinne's rose back. Sorry, it ain't gonna happen. There's no way.

Here's what I do think will go down.

Taylor will show up and whine to Nick about how much she hates Corinne and how Corinne lied and how Corinne is all wrong for him, etc. etc. etc. Nick will thank her for letting him know. They'll hug, super awkwardly. She'll leave. Nick and Corinne will have some serious conversations about what Corinne wants, and they'll go home after making out some more.

Once the ladies realize Corinne is staying over Taylor, they will lose their shit. Hence the sneak peek we saw for next week.

Let's take a moment to analyze what's happening in this teaser.

"I don't think anyone was really expecting to see two people go home on the two on one," someone, maybe Jasmine, says over scenes of luggage being taken away from the house. My guess is this is some clever camera tricks making us think Corinne will leave as well when, really, the girls are just at the house discussing what they think will happen on the date, not knowing the outcome yet.

"He's a grown ass man. He's done this three time. I wanna, like, choke him," Jasmine then says to the cameras. I'm assuming she's referring the fact that he's continually picked Corinne despite the warnings against her.

Then cue the tears. Lots of them. Even from Nick. Especially from Nick.

"I just want to be honest because, um, I just kind of felt like I had a new low," Nick says between the tears, "because I think my biggest fear right now is, like, is the same thing going to happen? I really want this to work out, but I want it to be real. I want it to be right."

This statement again seems obvious: Nick is scared that he'll be rejected like he was with Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

I think this one can be explained away too, though. Most, if not all, Bachelor and Bachelorettes go through a period of self-doubt on the season. That's what makes the happy finale all the more rewarding. If the story doesn't have a struggle then it starts to drag. Oh, hey, reality TV, I see you.

All in all, I doubt the end to the two-on-one date is really going to be as dramatic as we all think (and secretly hope for because, let's be real, we're monsters for drama.)

Corinne will most likely, eventually, have her downfall, but I don't think it will be next week.

How do you think next week's episode will go down?

